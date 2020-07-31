Courteney Cox Returning as Gale Weathers for Scream 5

Everett Collection

Gale Weathers is back!

It wouldn't be a "Scream" movie without Gale Weathers -- and Courteney Cox just confirmed she'll be back for the sequel.

She'll reprise her role as the series' biting reporter/author of "The Woodsboro Murders" -- joining her previously-confirmed ex-husband David Arquette's Dewey Riley in the film.

While Neve Campbell has yet to officially sign on, she's expressed interest in returning as Sidney Prescott.

Cox confirmed the news on her Instagram page with a video of the infamous Ghostface mask set to the series' theme music. "I can't wait to see this face again," read a message superimposed over the clip.

Radio Silence Productions added in a statement, "We can't imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We're absolute mega fans of her work and we're so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!"

The fourth sequel is coming from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directing team behind "Ready or Not." It will be the first installment not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first two movies, is on board as an executive producer -- while James Vanderbilt ("Zodiac") and Guy Busick ("Ready or Not") are co-writing the script.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my 'Scream' family, old and new," Arquette previously announced. "'Scream' has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.'"

Campbell also confirmed she's been in talks to return and said the directors came to her "with such a great appreciation for Wes' work and they really want to honor it and that meant a lot to me."

Speaking with TooFab, Matthew Lillard -- who played killer Stu in the first movie -- said that Neve's involvement would be a good sign for the fifth movie. "I guarantee you Neve is a voracious protector of Wes like nobody else," he added. "She won't do it unless there's a really clear idea that she's excited about."

He also said he'd jump at the opportunity to return, though admitted it would be unlikely -- even if his character was originally supposed to appear in "Scream 3."

"Yes, yes, I'm available, yes, yes!" he exclaimed when asked if he'd be interested in coming back, should he ever be asked.

"Yes, obviously. That's like Stacey Abrams openly campaigning for the vice presidency," he joked. "There's nobody that wouldn't want to come back and reprise a role they got to do when they were a boy and be able to do something different as a man would be exciting. You just don't get that opportunity often."