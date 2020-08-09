Celebrities With Podcasts You Can Listen to Right Now

Getty

These celebs are giving an inside look at their lives and the things they love on their personal podcasts.

Over the past several years, the popularity of podcasts have skyrocketed and, of course, celebrities are getting in on the action!

While some of these famous faces have been podcasting for years, many have chosen to start their own while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether you're looking for a little humor in your day or behind-the-scenes stories from your favorite series, these celeb-hosted podcasts cover pretty much every topic -- including some serious issues such as social justice and activism.

1. Dakota Johnson

In 2019, Dakota Johnson launched her empowering podcast "The Left Ear". Before its debut, Dakota asked women to call in and leave anonymous voicemails "telling their stories of sexual violence, harassment, and gender based inequalities." Those stories became the basis of the podcast, giving survivors a platform to bravely and candidly share their stories while bringing awareness to these important issues.

"Listening to these stories can feel very intense. So please take care of yourself if [you] choose to listen. And I hope you do choose to listen, because listening is the most important thing you can do for someone…Your left ear is the ear closest to your heart. And by listening with your heart, you can save someone even just a little bit," Dakota wrote on her Instagram.

2. Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon decided to launch "Staying in with Emily and Kumail" at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple wanted to advise others on how to stay calm during this perilous time and provide an escape for listeners through entertainment recommendations, games, and fun personal stories. They've also featured famous friends like Issa Rae, Tan France and Ike Barinholtz!

Profits from the podcast go directly to charities helping those affected by coronavirus.

3. RuPaul

RuPaul teamed up with Michelle Visage for his podcast, aptly named "RuPaul: What's The Tee with Michelle Visage". During episodes, the duo talk pop culture, beauty and offer advice to listeners as well as sharing what goes on behind-the-scenes on "RuPaul's Drag Race". The show has also featured guests including Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, and Normani.

4. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer and friends Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett, and Keith Robinson teamed up for their podcast "3 Girls, 1 Keith". During the hilarious and raunchy show, the foursome dish on their lives, pop culture, comedy and some usually taboo subjects like anal sex and catcalling.

5. Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil's new podcast "I Weigh" started as a social media post and became a movement. The original Instagram account aimed to create a safe and radically inclusive space for all those who followed and morphed into a podcast, giving Jameela the opportunity to amplify other voices, advocate, and "pass the mic."

The show has featured voices including Billy Porter, Demi Lovato, Reese Witherspoon and Beanie Feldstein.

6. Jonathan Van Ness

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness began his "Getting Curious" podcast all the way back in 2015. During the show, Jonathan radiates his signature positivity and encourages his listeners to get curious about anything under the sun!

Jonathan sits down with experts in their respective fields to discuss all the things he's curious about, from climate change to gun violence to prehistoric America. He's also featured guests like his "Queer Eye" co-stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski as well as fellow podcaster Jameela Jamil.

7. Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama just launched her highly anticipated, eponymous podcast, which she describes as a look into "the relationships who make us who we are." In her first episode, Michelle conversed with her husband and former president, Barack Obama. The couple shared personal stories and discussed their relationship with their community and the country. Michelle's future episodes are set to feature more close family, friends and colleagues.

8. Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae teamed up with her mom Sheri Nicole for their new podcast "Mama Knows Best". In the series, Addison asks her mom for advice about relationships, friends, family and growing up. So far, the mother-daughter duo have discussed changes in dating between their generations and living at home as a young adult.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop brand branched out into podcasts back in 2018 when she launched "The goop Podcast". Gwyneth teamed up with the brand's chief content officer Elise Loehnen to talk about all things wellness, psychology and culture. The duo bring in "leading thinkers, culture changers, and industry disruptors" including doctors, CEOs and spiritual healers as well as Gwyneth's celebrity friends like Oprah, Lupita Nyong'o, Demi Moore and Julia Roberts.

10. Brandi Glanville

Former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville launched her "Unfiltered" podcast all the way back in 2013. Brandi covers all aspects of her life, from fashion to pop culture to celebrity gossip and reality TV talk. She gets candid about relationship drama and personal gossip. She's featured other Real Housewives stars including Kim Richards, Kelly Bensimon and Gretchen Rossi.

11. Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

"The Office" stars and real life BFFs Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey debuted "Office Ladies" in 2019. The podcast gives fans of the iconic series the chance to re-watch alongside the two stars, providing exclusive insight and the opportunity to share behind-the-scenes stories. Each episode covers one episode of "The Office" and so far, the ladies have made it to season three.

12. Kate & Oliver Hudson

Kate Hudson teamed up with her brother Oliver for their podcast "Sibling Revelry", discussing all things about family relationships. The brother-sister duo delve into "sibling bond, family dynamics and the human mind." The show has featured other celebrity siblings including Jimmy and Jonathan Kimmel, Amy Schumer and her sister Kim and "The Property Brothers", Drew and Jonathan Scott.

13. Scheana Shay

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast gives fans an inside look at life as a reality star and her life in Las Vegas. Scheana shares an inside look at her time on the show and brings her famous friends along for the ride including Ashley Iaconetti and Chanel West Coast.

14. Anna Faris

Anna Farris puts her charming personality on display during her hilarious podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified". Anna offers her "unqualified" advice about everyday relationships with help from some famous faces including Elizabeth Banks, David Dobrik and Josh Gad. Anna's relatable outlet lets her listeners know that even celebrities don't have it all together.

15. Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie teamed up with pal Josh Wolf for his podcast "Prinze and The Wolf". The podcast is an easygoing conversation between the two friends, where they cover any topic that comes to mind -- from parenting to MMA to pop culture to gaming to cooking.

17. Ashley Graham

Supermodel Ashely Graham has made waves with her podcast "Pretty Big Deal". The body positivity activist leads off-the-cuff conversations with some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Serena Williams. Nothing is off limits as Ashley discusses body image, motherhood, business, confidence and female empowerment.

18. Zach Braff & Donald Faison