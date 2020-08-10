Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome First Child

Instagram

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier."

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together.

The 30-year-old author broke the heart warming news to her followers on Instagram Monday morning saying, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter."

"Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris," Schwarzenegger concluded her sweet message.

The happy father also shared the news on Instagram and wrote: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

"Psalm 126:3: The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy," Pratt continued with another bible verse. "Psalm 127:3-4: Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."