Your Casual Reminder Harry Hamlin Has a 40-Year-Old Son with OG Bond Girl Ursula Andress

Rinna reminded "RHOBH" viewers about their relationship on Wednesday's episode.

Lisa Rinna clearly has no problem talking about husband Harry Hamlin's famous exes on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Amid the cast's trip to Italy on the latest hour of the Bravo show, the actress/reality TV star opened up about Harry's relationship with "Clash of the Titans" costar and OG Bond Girl Ursula Andress.

The subject came up as she talked about Harry's love of Rome and architecture during a drive around the city. "I think this is why our house looks a little bit like this," she began, "because Harry lived here for three years and he loves this."

When asked why he lived there, Rinna revealed the reason behind his European stint was his ex.

"He was with Ursula Andress at the time and they had a child, she lived here," she told costars Denise Richards (a Bond Girl herself), Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. "They were doing Clash of the Titans together."

"Ursula is the movie star that you would imagine," she continued. "He said she called him and said, 'Harry, come to my room.' And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night. And that was that, at 44. First time."

Hamlin and Andress welcomed son Dimitri in 1980, before the two split in 1983. At the time, she told PEOPLE, "I want to be with him, but he wants to go out. Love affairs and husbands can end, but a child is forever. Dimitri is my love now."

Harry was later married to actress Laura Johnson from 1985-1989 and Nicollette Sheridan -- who Rinna got into it with after talking about her on the show -- from 1991-1992, before tying the knot with Lisa in 1997.

In addition to son Dimitri, Hamlin is dad to 19-year-old Amelia Gray and 22-year-old Delilah Belle, who he shares with Rinna. Andress had no other children.

Dimitri, 40, has kept a low profile in recent years, but in the past has dabbled in DJing and acting. He was most recently seen out in Los Angeles with his father in 2019 (above), and has also joined both stepmom Rinna and mom Andress on the red carpet in the past (below).