Motorcycle Passenger Tossed Around Like Ragdoll in Buffalo Attack in South Dakota

The woman was knocked unconscious — but somehow wasn't gored.

A woman was lucky to escape with her life on Wednesday when she was attacked by a buffalo in South Dakota.

Incredible footage shows the victim being tossed around like a ragdoll, leaving her unconscious and half-naked — but still alive.

Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley said the 54-year-old woman had gottten off the back of a motorcycle in Custer State Park to take a photo of a buffalo calf... and one of the adults in the herd wasn't too happy about it.

The shocking footage shows the 2,000lb animal lowering its head and charging her; its horn catches the woman's belt and she is violently tossed around the road.

Luckily her jeans come completely off and she is flung to the side, likely saving her from further injury, before the buffalo runs back to rejoin the herd.

"She got too close..." the stunned person recording it can be heard saying.

The woman, from Iowa, was airlifted to hospital and treated for serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Just days earlier, Sheriff Mechaley had posted a warning to visitors not to "pet the fluffy cows."

"Well it's that time of the year again…….." he wrote. "We would like to remind everyone to not pet the fluffy cows - also known as Bison/Buffalo.

"We have had calls about the fluffy cows blocking the road occasionally - some people are also getting too close."

He added: "Remember this is their park and we are the guests…. please give them a break and keep your distance."

It is understood the bikers were in the area for the famous annual rally in Sturgis, one hour away.

Thousands of motorcyclists have descended on the tiny town in the past week for its 80th iteration, despite the coronavirus pandemic, with masks and social distancing a rare sight at the event.