Video Shows Australian Police Pulling Over Speeding Driver, Was Fighting Snake Between His Legs

Talk about dodge viper...

Police in Australia opted not to charge a speeding driver after determining he had a valid excuse: fighting a snake.

Queensland Police Service released body cam footage of the moment they pulled over the highly-panicked 27-year-old, who'd just been ambushed by a deadly brown snake in the cab of his truck.

"... a brown snake or a tiger snake, it's in the back of the ute, I think it's bitten me, it was in the car with me... I was coming from Bilo... you can feel my heart mate," Jimmy is already rattling at the cop as he approaches his window.

"There was a snake in your car?" the officer asks.

"It's in the back of the tray mate."

Walking around to the rear of the truck, there indeed was the approximately 4-foot long highly-venomous brown snake, dead.

"Oh, that one?" the cop hilariously asks, as only an Australian cop could.

The driver explained that while driving at 100 kmph, the snake had suddenly appeared out of the gearbox, and slithered up between his legs.

It struck the chair several times, as he attempted to fight it off with his seatbelt and a knife, all while trying to control the car.

"It came right through the gear stick here, and then it came round, like up and around, and then it came, like, in between my legs..." he tells the cop in the vid.

"I'm driving along at a hundred, and I just started to break... the more I moved my legs the more... cause it's pretty big, it started to wrap around me. And then its head just started striking at the chair, like that."

With adrenaline pumping, he wasn't even sure if the snake had tagged him, so he decided to speed to the nearest hospital with the dead snake, just in case — hence the 123 kmph.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but determined that luckily, Jimmy had not been bitten; he was however — unsurprisingly — suffering from shock.

And he was right to be worried too: the eastern brown snake is one of the world's deadliest, responsible for three of every five snake bite deaths in Australia.

"Yeah it was pretty bloody terrifying, I'm not going to lie," he laughs with relief in the video. "I've never been more happy to see red and blue lights."