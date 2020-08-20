Sarah Palin Talks Kamala Harris, Wouldn't Prostitute Herself to Get the Same Positive Media Coverage

Fox News/Getty

"I would've gotten a lot better coverage had I compromised my convictions."

Sarah Palin says she wouldn't compromise her own deeply held convictions even if it meant getting the kind of positive media attention she believes Kamala Harris has received in her vice presidential bid.

In an interview on Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate was asked by Carlson if she would have done anything differently during her campaign to be treated by the media like Harris is now, as a "rock star, a celebrity, the Dalai Lama reincarnated," per Carlson.

"I would not have prostituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions in order to garner better press," the former Miss Alaska beauty pageant contestant claimed.

"Yeah," she continued, "I would've gotten a lot better coverage had I compromised my convictions, had I decided that I was going to go with the flow in order to get that -- liberal coverage that would have been so much better."

Ahead of the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Palin argued that the media showcases the Democratic party in a better light than the GOP.

"Remember, these Democrat candidates, they are treated as delicate pieces of china whereas someone like me, and other kind of hardcore common constitutional conservatives, we're more like the bull in the china shop," she claimed.

"I think that those who are just really, really close philosophically, even with politicians and those in the media, the media is going to treat them with some kid gloves," Palin added "Yeah, it's complete opposite treatment when it comes to the different philosophies and politics."

Interestingly, Palin seemingly treated Harris with "kid gloves" by offering her advice after the former California AG was nominated as Joe Biden's running mate over a week ago.

"Congrats to the democrat VP pick," Palin posted on her Instagram. "Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro's and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned."

The lessons included "trust no one," "fight mightily to keep your own team with you," "connect with media and voters in your own unique way," and "have fun!"

"This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is!" she ended her message to Harris.