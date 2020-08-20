The Batman to Resume Production in September, Director Reveals Official Movie Logo

Twitter

The production has three more months of material left to film.

Production on "The Batman" is set to resume next month.

According to Variety, the superhero flick, starring Robert Pattinson, will resume shooting in September at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK after production was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Principal photography reportedly began in late January.

"The Batman," a darker, grittier take on the classic DC comic, has three more months of material left to film and could possibly be completed by the end of the year, Variety said.

Meanwhile, during the DC Fandome virtual global event on Wednesday, director Matt Reeves, who gave fans the first look at Pattinson in the Batsuit back in February, revealed the official logo for "The Batman" as well as some artwork of Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

As shown in the photos, the red-and-black illustrations feature the same color scheme presented in Pattinson's Batsuit blood-tinted camera test.

"Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee," Reeves tweeted alongside the artwork.

The film was originally set to debut in June 2021, but after production was delayed because of the pandemic, it will now be released in theaters in October 2021.

