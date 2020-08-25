Real Housewives of New York Star Quits the Show -- See Her Exit Announcement!

Bravo

Dorinda's done "making it nice" on reality TV.

After six seasons on "Real Housewives of New York," star Dorinda Medley is handing back her apple.

The reality TV star confirmed she's leaving the show in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," she began. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."

"I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way," she added.

"Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment," she concluded. "I wish you all health, happiness and success."

She ended her message with one last "Clip!"

Her decision to exit the series comes after a bumpy season on the show, which is currently airing. Throughout the new episodes, her attitude toward her costars has been criticized, especially when she drinks.

Medley officially joined the cast in 2015 for the show's seventh season.

The show's 12th season is currently airing and the women already recently filmed the reunion, which will air later this year. Tinsley Mortimer also exited mid-season.