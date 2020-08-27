Amber Riley Delivers Stunning Tribute Performance for Naya Rivera

ABC

The former "Glee" star also connected with an 11-year-old tweet from the late Cory Monteith shortly before her performance aired.

From 2009 to 2015, Amber Riley co-starred alongside Naya Rivera on the Fox smash "Glee." They rose to superstardom side by side and remained fast friends in the years since.

While Riley has honored her friend multiple times already via social media since Rivera's tragic death by accidental drowning last month, she again took the time to pay tribute to her friend, this time in the language that was so much of both their lives, the language of music.

In stark black-and-white, Riley -- who is going by that singular name professionally -- gave a vocally stunning performance of "A Moment," flanked by images from throughout Rivera's life, including several images of the two together.

"My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings," Riley had posted to Instagram shortly after Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru in California. "Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

Clearly, Rivera wasn't the only fallen friend on her mind. Shortly before her performance aired on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Riley responded to a fan sharing a 2009 tweet from Cory Monteith, who died seven years to the day before Rivera was officially declared dead.

"Amber...bring it," he'd written then. Today, she responded, "I will, my friend. I will." And she did.

I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP Angel 💜💕 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) August 28, 2020 @MsAmberPRiley

She also admitted to how emotional the performance was for her on her Twitter feed, writing, "I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP Angel."

The powerful performance quickly got Rivera's name again trending on Twitter as fans flocked to join Riley in paying tribute to her life and legacy.

Kevin McHale was among the first to share his appreciate and joy at Riley honoring their dear friend, along with fellow alums Jenna Ushkowitz and Alex Newell. You can check out their and other reactions below:

A Moment for our girl. Thank you, @MsAmberPRiley. We love you and miss you every moment, Naya. https://t.co/C2uY2geIlW — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 28, 2020 @druidDUDE

https://t.co/cjeMPe9qg5

Thank you @MsAmberPRiley for your gift and strength today, to share a moment for our girl.

RIP Naya ✨ pic.twitter.com/WzZh28lCJZ — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) August 28, 2020 @JennaUshkowitz

My friend is a national treasure!!! This was beautiful!!! https://t.co/byUj5SAuyl — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) August 28, 2020 @thealexnewell

amber’s performance reminded me of the quarterback episode especially when she turned around at the end and looked at naya like the cast looked at cory. i felt my heart shatter pic.twitter.com/ql4QuwffWE — juliet ミ☆ (@wildsnix) August 28, 2020 @wildsnix

thinking about how we were all able to hear naya sing and i'll forever be so proud of her for chasing and living that dream pic.twitter.com/alwZ7cQij4 — alisonミ☆ (@nayasclub) August 28, 2020 @nayasclub

AMBER RILEY gracefully performed a beautiful tribute to our late naya rivera. felt like i cried a million times. we miss you so much. thank you thank you amber for blessing us with your angelic voice ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/TxrIXnYLME — lynn ミ☆ (@plspressme) August 28, 2020 @plspressme

i genuinely have no words, can’t think of someone better to sing in honour of naya.



my heart is so heavy, i will miss this lady forever. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/94Tfk7G0bi — rebecca ミ☆ (@woahmitchell) August 28, 2020 @woahmitchell

the friendship of naya rivera & amber riley will definitely live on forever. their voices & love for each other will always be powerful 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7romAQEL1v — lynn ミ☆ (@plspressme) August 28, 2020 @plspressme

I want to genuinely thank Amber Riley for delivering a special, beautiful yet heartbreaking performance for our Naya. I can't think of anyone else to deliver a beautiful performance like that. Again thank you, Amber Riley and we miss and love our Naya Rivera 🙏🕊❤ pic.twitter.com/IP4DzwzNHr — Wynonna Earp (@earper_clan) August 28, 2020 @earper_clan

