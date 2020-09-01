Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina Slams Nicole Franzel's 'Tacky' and 'Cheap Ass' Wedding

CBS

The in-house feud spills onto social media after Janelle's eviction.

It's no secret Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Franzel were not friendly during their time in the "Big Brother" house this season. And Janelle just made it clear that rift wasn't just for show.

Following her eviction last week, the legendary Houseguest took to Twitter on Monday to continue to bash Franzel by criticizing the reality star's upcoming wedding to fellow "Big Brother" alum Victor Arroyo.

Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe. pic.twitter.com/z45MCG07sT — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 31, 2020 @JanellePierzina

Sharing a photo of the invitation, Pierzina wrote, "Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole's reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don't have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe."

When a fan asked what "comped" meant, Janelle replied, "Charging 3k to attend the wedding is a tacky way of getting your guests to foot the bill." She also clarified that the $3K was just for a "three night stay," adding that "airfare is extra."

Nicole formally disinvited Janelle to the wedding on the show, during her goodbye message to Pierzina when she was evicted. "I thought we were really good friends outside of here and quickly I realized that wasn't the case," said Nicole. "I know you probably don't want to come to my wedding, so just don't worry about it."

After she was booted, Janelle gave a little more insight into why Nicole got under her skin so much during the season.

"We played 'The Amazing Race' together and there are situations and scenarios and gameplay that she did where I saw something in her. I did not trust her because she backstabbed someone," Pierzina told ET.

The two were both on Season 31 of the show, which was a reality stars season. They also competed with fellow "Big Brother" star Rachel Reilly, who warned Nicole and Victor they might be U-turned -- only for the couple to blow up Rachel and her sister's game by asking the other racers about what they heard.

"So when I saw her in the house, cool, we had this little past friendship but it is hard for me. I never trusted her," continued Janelle. "She is very insecure and I knew that going in, and I have to constantly tell her she is good. I just could not keep up with it, honestly, in the house, and obviously she had such an alliance to me at this point. She knows I don't like her."

"I will not have a relationship with Nicole Franzel once this season has wrapped," she added. "I have no desire to maintain that sort of relationship with her and I've never trusted her and honestly...I just, I don't like her gameplay. That's it."