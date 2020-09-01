Mom Blacklisted After Going For Stroll on Airplane Wing Because She Was 'Too Hot'

Instagram

She was just "getting some air".

A Ukrainian mother-of-two has reportedly been blacklisted from flying after she was captured on video taking a casual stroll along an airplane wing.

The head-scratching clip shot by ground staff shows the woman using the emergency exit to access the wing to "get some air" because she was "too hot", according to reports.

She can be seen sitting beside the engine and chilling out for a bit, before eventually wandering back into the cabin.

The Ukraine International Airlines 737 had just touched down at Kiev's Boryspil Airport from the Turkish city of Antalya and had taxied from the runway to the terminal to wait for passengers to deplane... but not everybody was okay with the waiting part.

According to The Sun the woman, who was traveling with her husband and two children, didn't even have that much longer to wait, as almost everyone had disembarked.

"The aircraft landed and almost all the passengers got off," one fellow passenger told reporters. "She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door and went out."

"By that time her two children were outside the plane and standing right next to me. They were surprised, saying: 'that's our mum!'"

The pilot sounded the alarm, and police, ambulance and border guards were summoned.

The passenger was tested for both drugs and alcohol, but had neither in her system.

When questioned by police, she simply told them she was "too hot".

The airline confirmed the bizarre incident, adding the woman was now blacklisted.

"A passenger of flight PS6212 Antalya-Kyiv illegally opened the emergency exit of the plane after it stopped near gate 11 of terminal D and went on to its wing," it said.

"The passenger was flying on a charter vacation with her husband and children."

"The chief pilot immediately summoned the aviation security, border service, police and medical center of Boryspil Airport."