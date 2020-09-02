Target Fires Barista Who Made 'Blue Lives Matter' Starbucks Drink With Bleach and 'Blood of Innocent Black Men'

TikTok

Target called the video "appalling and unacceptable."

Target has fired an in-store Starbucks barista after he concocted a poisonous "Blue Lives Matter" drink on TikTok.

In the video the user gives a tutorial on how to make the cocktail, ingredients of which include bleach and "the blood of innocent Black men."

The video is likely satire and did not contain the ingredients it purported too; nevertheless his employer condemned the video as "appalling and unacceptable", and immediately sacked him when his identity was confirmed.

"Okay for the Blue Lives Matter drink, first we're going to start with bleach," he instructs matter-of-factly in the clip, "all the way to the third line."

"Gonna add ice, cause, you know... cops love ICE," he goes on.

After adding a little more bleach, he then pours in a red liquid, which he narrates is "a little blood of innocent Black men", before adding a special blue coloring.

"We do have it, and yes we are holding out on you," he jokes.

Blending it all together, he presents the finished beverage in a Starbucks cup, labeled "Blue Lives Matter".

In the background of his tutorial plays the song "All I Want For Christmas is More Dead Cops."

A spokesperson for Target confirmed the employee had been fired.

"This video is appalling and unacceptable," it said in a statement. "We don't tolerate this behavior at Target, we want all guests to be treated with respect and are terminating the team member who is responsible."

It added it did not believe the drink had actually been served, nor did it really contain any bleach or blood.

"We also have rigorous food safety procedures in place, which this team member egregiously violated with this behavior. We're deeply sorry for this disturbing video, which TikTok has removed based on the platform's guidelines."

While Starbucks could not comment on the employment, as Target is directly responsible for employees who work at its in-store coffee shops, it did describe the video as concerning, disturbing and reprehensible, adding the company condemns any behavior that threatens violence against others.

