Reward Offered After Seattle Teens Find Dead Body Stuffed in Suitcase in TikTok Video

TikTok/GoFundMe

The friends were using the scavenger hunt app Randonautica — and made a grim discovery.

The family of the couple found dismembered and stuffed in suitcases are offering a reward to catch the killers.

A group of Seattle teens making a TikTok video filmed the moment they discovered the human remains last month.

User @ughhenry and his pals were using Randonautica scavenger hunt app on June 19, which led them to a stretch of shoreline, and a mysterious black suitcase which had washed up on the rocks.

The video shows one of the laughing teens making her way down the rocks; "We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have money," he wrote.

Two of the girls use sticks to open the case, to find two tightly packed black garbage bags crammed inside.

"As soon as she opened it, the smell was overwhelming," the poster continued.

"Okay she's calling the police to see if its actually a dead body or just food," he can he heard saying in the video as his friend phones 911, opting not to unwrap the trash bags themselves.

"By this point we were getting a little scared and nervous," the caption reads.

The video then cuts to the teens driving away, as the area is cordoned off by several police and firefighters.

Seattle Police subsequently confirmed the suitcase contained dismembered human remains; they then located another other bag containing the same nearby.

The remains were later identified as Jessica Lewis, a 36-year-old mother of four, and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Austin Wenner.

According to police, Wenner died of a single gunshot, while Lewis was shot multiple times. They were then chopped up and dumped in the suitcases.

Police later confirmed they do not believe the teens were involved in the murders in any way, nor that the video was staged.

No arrests have yet been made; on Monday the victims' family launched a GoFundMe, hoping to raise a $10k reward for help in finding the murderers.

"Somebody knows something," Lewis's aunt Gina Jaschke told King5.

"Whether it's out of their heart they turn somebody in, or out of the cash, it doesn't matter as long as somebody is held accountable for this."

Randonautica is a popular new app among TikTok users; marketed as "the world's first quantumly generated Choose Your Own Adventure reality game," it gives users sets of co-ordinates to visit.

Users also have to "set an intention" before they begin — for example, something they want to encounter on their trek — with other documented creepy results.