Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards Is 'Full of S---' As Charity Feuds Escalates

Hope the cameras are rolling on the next season already, because this is getting juicy.

It doesn't look like costars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais are making up anytime soon.

On Thursday night, Kyle defended herself for putting Garcelle on blast during the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, during which she alleged Beauvais donated $5K during her charity event for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, but then never paid.

Taking to her Instagram Story after getting backlash for seemingly blindsiding Garcelle with the claim during filming and not handling it personally, Richards explained her side of the story.

"I would like to address my 'calling out' [Garcelle] at the reunion over her not paying her donation to [the Children's hospital]," she began. "To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night."

"There were multiple attempts to reach out to Garcelle that were left unanswered. My point was to just be genuine," Richards continued. "Don't do things just for the cameras. Whether it is picking an unwarranted fight with me or making a 'DONATION' TO a charity that is very important to my family and me."

"THERE WAS ZERO PRESSURE TO DONATE," she went on. "Garcelle has since paid her donation and I am grateful to her and the others that helped us raise almost 1/2 million dollars from that night."

TV host Nischelle Turner reposted Kyle's message to Twitter, asking why Richards didn't address the issue "in person" when she saw Garcelle. Beauvais responded, writing, "She's full of shit."

Kyle's assistant, Ashley Armstrong, also replied to Nischelle on Twitter, writing, "because she wasn't the one in the trenches in charge of collecting money. her team handles that. CHLA directly attempted multiple times to follow up. i have receipts."

Richards retweeted Armstrong's post.

After Part 1 of the reunion aired on Wednesday night, Garcelle took to her Instagram Story to give an update on the confusion as well.

"It fell through the cracks innocently, I was traveling all over the world last year and it innocently fell through the cracks," she said of the missing payment in a video. "Why wouldn't I pay for something that I bid on?"

"This is my character. This is my integrity. I don't play around when it comes to things like that," she added. "I want to set the record straight, I know this show is about drama, but when it comes to who I am as a person, I don't play around with things like that. There, I said it."

She also said she "of course" eventually paid.