Andy Cohen Reacts to Fans Demanding Kris Jenner Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Getty

Andy Cohen has responded to fans demanding Kris Jenner join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" franchise.

The surge of Housewives fans making the demand was spurred on by the announcement on Tuesday that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was coming to an end in 2021.

"I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the Housewives," the Bravo kingpin said on Wednesday on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, "She's great friends with Kyle, this should happen, make it happen and then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying don't do it. It's so interesting to me."

"I think it would be a huge get too and by the way she is already connected with the cast," he continued. "She's good buddies with Kyle no joke, she knows everyone on the show. She's buddies with Rinna, I think. I don't think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?"

"She wouldn't be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn't have control over the edits so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can't see her surrendering that power."

"It would be a huge get," he concluded. "I really don't think she would do it. I don't think she would do it as a friend."