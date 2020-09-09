Teen Mom 2: Corey 'Aggravated' with Jeremy After Getting Called Out Over Doctor's Visits

Instagram

Corey finally joins Leah for one of Ali's appointments and vows to be there more often going forward.

The "Teen Mom 2" reunion fallout between Leah Messer's exes Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert continued on Tuesday's new episode -- after Calvert slammed Simms for never going to any of daughter Ali's doctor's appointments.

Ali has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, requiring regular checkups with specialists.

Last night, viewers saw Leah and Corey speak for the first time since the reunion aired, where she told him she "felt really bad" about what transpired. She told him Jeremy just "didn't understand" the arrangement the two of them had for Ali and that it's "just been what worked for us."

Corey has maintained he's too busy with work to go to the appointments, while Leah's schedule was more free. She saw no problem with it, but Calvert criticized Simms for not making the time.

"It's just aggravating 'cause it'll look like, 'Oh Corey don't go to doctor's appointments,'" Corey told Leah. "I don't have enough time."

"You don't have to defend yourself, you know you're a great dad, no matter what anyone else says,"she told him, adding that Ali did mention she would love him to go with them for their next visit.

Corey said he'd be there and claimed he had already planned on attending, before being called out. "I don't want nothing to mess up the co-parenting relationship we got going," he told the mother of two of his children.

"I agree," she replied. "Parenting is more effective when we do it together."

Ali is so excited for her daddy to be at her doctor's appointment. 🥺 #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/STXwnHoVuQ — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 9, 2020 @TeenMom

Despite not joining Leah for an appointment "in years," he made good on his promise -- to the delight of Ali, who was really excited her father would be there. Watch their cute interaction before the checkup above.

During the visit, Corey also revealed he'll start getting three weeks vacation from work soon -- so he'll easily be able to make more appointments in the future.

After the checkup, the doctor said he was pleased with Ali's strength and both parents felt like the appointment went well. They ended the visit with a high five.

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the premiere, Leah said Jeremy's call out "opened up a line of communication that I have never had with Corey." She added that, "even though it was a little bit of drama at first, it all led us to a much better place and a much better place communicating more effectively."