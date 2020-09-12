Karen Halloween Mask Artist Calls Creation 'Real Monster of 2020'

Instagram

"Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind."

A Los Angeles special effects artist revealed why he decided to create the monstrous "Karen" Halloween mask, which has both frightened and delighted the social media masses.

During an interview with Business Insider on Saturday, Jacob Adcock said he was inspired after being bombarded with the term "Karen," which has been used to describe certain middle-aged white women who exhibit privilege-based behavior in countless viral videos.

"I was starting on this year's Halloween projects and kept seeing 'Karens' pop up in my news feed and thought, 'Damn, this is the real monster of 2020,'" Adcock explained.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Related memes also have "Karens" requesting to "speak with the manager" after becoming dissatisfied with some form of customer service.

And Adcock told the news outlet that he can attest to the label, as he has seen "Karens" in their "natural habitat" while working retail for a good part of his life.

The off-putting latex monstrosity features blood-shot eyes, a mouthed poised in a deadly snarl and the requisite bob hair style.

"It's never too early to shop for #Halloween #costumes," Adcock wrote in his Instagram post promoting the masks. "2020 is the year of the KAREN! Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A second version named Karen-19 appears to reference those who don't believe in wearing facial coverings or taking precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have taste, but I never said it was good taste," Adcock captioned the Instagram post showcasing the latest disguise covered in sores. "Our newest action is KAREN-19 she thought she was slick calling you all sheep and look what happened!"

Both versions are priced at $180 and take three to four weeks to process, according to Adcock's Etsy.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.