Tatiana Maslany Cast As She-Hulk for New Disney+ Series

Getty/Marvel Studios

Before Smart Hulk, there was already a smart Hulk.

Marvel has found its She-Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany has reportedly been cast in the titular lead role for the upcoming Disney+ series about the superhero, Deadline reported Thursday.

The "Orphan Black" star will play Jennifer Walters, lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner, who, after an accident, receives an emergency blood transfusion from him — and, with it, some of his Hulky powers.

While not quite as powerful as her Gamma-irradiated relative in terms of brute strength, She-Hulk retains her intelligence, personality and emotional control (for the most part) when she transforms... but like her cuz, her power increases whenever she gets angry.

Co-created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1980, she originally transformed back and forth just like Banner; however more recent comic iterations see her permanently in her towering green form. Whether this will be the case in the TV show remains to be seen, but it appears unlikely.

Canadian-born Maslany, 34, has won a host of awards — including a Primetime Emmy and two Critics Choice — for her performance in "Orphan Black", in which she plays several lead roles.

Earlier this week the publication reported Kat Coiro had been tapped to direct the pilot and several other episodes, as well as being Executive Producer.

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao had already been unveiled late last year as the series' head writer.

She-Hulk is set to smash its way onto Disney+ in 2022.