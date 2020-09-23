How Does Cynthia Nixon Feel About Replacing Kim Cattrall for Third Sex and the City Movie?

Bravo/Getty

Nixon reacts to the suggestion "Ratched" costar Sharon Stone take over the role.

With Kim Cattrall previously confirming she wants no part in any future "Sex and the City" projects, finding a replacement for the one and only Samantha Jones has become a game for fans of the HBO series.

Nixon at first hedged the question, talking instead about how it was "the most exciting moment" for the four SATC stars -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, Cattrall and herself -- when Stone praised their looks at the Emmy Awards one year.

Andy Cohen, however, doubled down on the question and asked whether she'd be down for Sharon to take over Cattrall's role.

"I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would make it her own," Nixon replied.

"But I've also heard many people say -- including Kim Cattrall herself -- that if we were to have a different fourth woman, maybe it would be a woman of color this time and I think that would be amazing as well," she added.

In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall said "another actress" should take over the role should they make another movie, adding that, "maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

Stone, who was also on "WWHL," first said it would be "an honor"to work with Cynthia again ... before agreeing that Cattrall's suggestion was "right."

Cattrall has spoken negatively about her time on "Sex and the City" in the past few years, including comments where she claimed she's "never been friends" with her co-stars.

Although there had been rumors of a feud between Parker and Cattrall before, the beef really took off after Cattrall's interview with Morgan, in which she said Parker "could have been nicer to her."

Then, when Cattrall's brother died unexpectedly in February 2018, Parker reached out to her former co-star and offered her condolences on social media. Cattrall then went off on Parker in another Instagram post, which she captioned: "My mom asked me today, 'When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already). You are not my family. You are not my friend," Cattrall continued. "So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times this week, Cattrall didn't reveal anything new about the feud, but said she stood by all her past comments.