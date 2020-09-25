Bethenny Frankel Shocks Andy Cohen By Revealing She and Jason Hoppy Are Still Married

Bravo/Getty

Bethenny filed for divorce in 2012.

It's hard to throw a curveball at Andy Cohen, but Bethenny Frankel did just that when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday night.

The former "Real Housewives of New York" star was the guest of the evening and gave the host a big shock as they caught up on what she's been up to since leaving the show.

At one point, Cohen asked whether Bethenny and her boyfriend Paul Bernon have been "talking marriage" -- leading Frankel to reveal, "I'm still married."

Andy's jaw dropped as he asked, "Are you kidding?!" She replied saying simply, "And scene" and the two moved on from the subject.

After over two years of marriage and one child together, Bethenny filed for divorce from ex Jason Hoppy way back in 2012, meaning they're going on year 8 of divorce proceedings.

The last update fans got on the never-ending separation came in August 2019, when his lawyer confirmed the two were "still technically married." He added, "While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgment, Bethenny's lawyers have objected."

At the time, a judge told Page Six, "It is not true that one side has objected."

During the same segment, Frankel also called out Andy for comments he made during the recent reunion. He claimed that Bethenny had sent producers 30 names of potential housewives when she left the show and newcomer Leah McSweeney was one of them.

"Oh, I have a bone to pick with you!" she exclaimed. "I did refer Leah and 7 other people and I've got the receipts. Not 30! 30 ain't 8. And she wasn't in the mix -- the casting director e-mailed me and kept saying, do you have that girl's information?"

Cohen said he didn't know how he came up with 30 names and credited her for suggesting Aviva Drescher. "You've sent us names whether you've been on the show or not been on the show through the entire run of the show," he added. "You've been sending us names."

"And several African American women, by the way," Bethenny added. "But they just didn't ... weren't ... some of them couldn't do it. I love what you guys are doing, I love you and I just wanted to say that because I got messages it about the reunion."

As for whether she'd ever be down to return, Frankel also said, "I don't know. If you get my gate code and there's a Brink's truck full of a lot of cash ... Who knows?"

"I have a different career now as a result of not being on, just different opportunities do come because of it," she added. "It would have to be a different show. I have had ideas."