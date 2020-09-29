Carole Baskin Addresses Her Haters After DWTS Elimination

ABC

"I don't feel shocked at all," the "Tiger King" star confessed after being booted from the show.

Carole Baskin took the high road as she exited the "Dancing with the Stars" stage on Monday night.

After the "Tiger King" star was eliminated for her Samba with partner Pasha Pashkov to "The Circle of Life" from "The Lion King," she was asked if she had any last words for her supporters and for her critics.

"I love you both because you've all kept it in the press," the big cat activist told ET. "With all the horrible things that have been said and all the wonderful things that have been said, people are talking about big cats and why they don't belong in cages and nothing could make me happier than that."

Although she was the second contestant out of 15 to be booted from the hit show, Carole said she wasn't surprised.

"I don't feel shocked at all," she confessed. "The people who stayed on the show can really, really dance, and that's what the show is all about."

"I'm thankful that 'Dancing with the Stars' gave me the opportunity [for] getting the message out there about big cats," Carole continued. "So I've accomplished everything I came here to do."

She also took a moment to thank Pasha for being a great partner.

"I had no expectations about what this would be like, other than I didn't think anybody could teach me to dance in a million years," Carole explained.

On Monday's episode, the judges had to pick between Carole and Anne Heche as the contestant to send packing. After Anne was saved with her pro partner, Keo Motsepe, Carole's time had come to an end.

"My husband is going to be so happy I'm coming home," she told People at the time.

"Dancing With the Stars" continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

