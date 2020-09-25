Tyra Banks Admits Her DWTS Hosting Isn't 'Perfect' After Saying She 'Messed Up'

TikTok

Tyra Banks wants her fans to know she isn't "perfect."

Taking to her TikTok account after a recent episode of "Dancing with the Stars," Tyra called out her own missteps that occurred while she anchored the ABC competition show.

"I hosted the second episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' and yeah, it wasn't perfect," the TV icon confessed. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

Tyra compared her performance to 18-year-old contestant Skai Jackson, who stumbled a bit on a lift during her Samba with partner Alan Bersten. The pair still made it to the next round, however.

"She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she's here for another week," Tyra explained. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep on going and going."

She added, "Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going."

Criticism of Tyra's hosting began as soon as fans were stunned to discover she would be taking over the hit show from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after ABC announced they weren't returning in July.

But Tyra knew she had big shoes to fill and even called on Tom to hold her accountable if she made a few wrong moves during the live program.

"Tom, I respect you so much. What you have done for 'Dancing with the Stars'-- there's a reason why it is a successful show. Yes, amazing producers, yes, amazing concepts, but [you]. I hope to do you proud," she told ET. "And if I make mistakes, I want you to hit me up in the DMs and let me know. Like, 'Girl, you messed that up.' Because I want to make you proud."

"Dancing With the Stars" airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

