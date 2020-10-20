Arkansas Man Ran Over Jogger, Raped Her, Buried Her Then Joined Search Party: Police

Facebook/Jackson County Sheriff's Office

He admitted ramming her with his truck, investigators said.

A 25-year-old Arkansas woman was hit by a truck before being raped and buried by the driver, according to police.

Sydney Sutherland disappeared while out jogging on August 19; her body was found two days later in a remote field in Jackson County.

That same day, 28-year-old farmer Quake Lewellyn was arrested and charged with her murder, rape and kidnapping, as well as abuse of a corpse.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Lewellyn admitted while being interviewed by police that he rammed her with his pickup truck.

He said he then loaded her into his vehicle and drove her to a remote location, where he raped her, and then buried her, per the affidavit.

When her boyfriend Alex Nicholson reported her missing after she failed to return home, a massive search operation was launched.

Lewellyn even joined the Facebook group dedicated to finding the missing nurse.

Investigators found her phone about a quarter mile from her home, almost 2.5 miles from where her body was buried.

Police identified Lewellyn as a suspect when data from his own phone placed him in the remote area where the victim was discovered. He was arrested on August 21.