Jill Duggar Reveals Money Battle with TLC Over Payment for Reality Shows

She claims she didn't get a dime until lawyers got involved.

Jill Duggar appeared on both TLC's "19 and Counting" and "Counting On" from 2008-2017 but, according to her, she wasn't paid for her time until after she quit.

"That's when we got an attorney involved and finally recovered some of the money," Duggar said in a new interview with PEOPLE, telling the publication that "it was a process" to get any sort of compensation.

While TLC declined to comment, the magazine claims Jill's father, Jim Bob Duggar, was the "primary payee" for both shows -- even though the "Counting On" spinoff primarily focused on the children, specifically Jill and Jessa. PEOPLE says he pulled in $25-$45,000 per episode.

Jill and husband Derick have been outspoken lately on their strained relationship with the rest of her family, posting both YouTube videos and doing interviews about how they've recently distanced themselves from the Duggars.

In one recent video, the two touched on their financial situation, saying their YouTube channel helps pay for Derick attending law school.

"We hadn't been paid for anything," Jill said of her time at TLC. "There were perks that came along with filming and we were grateful for those. We hadn't been paid until we were pressing about it and getting an attorney involved."

"We were able to recover a portion of what Jill should have been paid up until we left the show," added Derick. "Even if in the end it probably ended up being a little more than minimum wage at most, we were able to recover at least something."

In reaction to Jill's interviews, Jim Bob and mom Michelle Duggar released a statement saying, "Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much."

They added that it's their "prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"

"I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," Jill added of the rift. "But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."