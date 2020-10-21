Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar React to Family Fallout with Daughter Jill

Getty

Jill also opens up about the rift with her ultra-conservative family.

As Jill Duggar continues to speak out about distancing from the rest of her reality TV family, her famous parents have finally chimed in as well.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, dad Jim Bob and mom Michelle Duggar said, "Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much."

They added that it's their "prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"

Jill revealed she and her husband were "not on the best terms with some of my family" earlier this month and explained why they and their children -- sons Samuel Scott, 3, and Israel David, 5 -- quit "Counting On" in 2017.

"We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn't align with what we found out," she explained at the time. "We ended up finding out that we didn't have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals."

Speaking with PEOPLE in a new interview, Jill said their decision to leave the show "didn't go over very well with anyone" after they told both TLC and the rest of their family.

"By that point we'd had enough," she told the publication. "We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill said of their lives while being on the show. Added Derick, "The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that.'"

Jill has been making headlines for some decisions that seem at odds with her ultra-conservative family, including drinking wine and cocktails, wearing dresses and even getting a nose ring.

"I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," Jill added of the rift. "But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."

"Sometimes it's a good thing being okay with other people not being okay," she added.