Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer: Angelina Admits 'It's Not Good Between Me and the Girls'

MTV

MTV just dropped the first trailer for Season 4 of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- giving fans a glimpse at what the show will look like without Snooki and the fallout from Angelina Pivarnick's disastrous wedding.

Following Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's wedding reception speech -- which caused the bride to storm out of her own party, before ceasing communication with the other women -- the family is "fractured," with Angelina admitting in the trailer that "it's not good between me and the girls."

While it appears Deena just wishes it would all go away, the boys crack up a plan to bring the gang back together.

"The future of this family is going sideways real quick," says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, before Pauly D reveals he's rented out an entire resort to -- as an MTV press release reads -- "reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best."

The rest of the trailer shows the gang having a blast with kayaks, mini bikes and, yes, even Uncle Nino.

This is the first season to film without Snooki, who quit after the Season 3 finale.