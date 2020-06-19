Jersey Shore Feud Between Angelina and Female Costars Erupts Online After Wedding Speech Fiasco

MTV

Jenni, Nicole and Deena open up about "death threats" they received after the wedding, while Angelina explains her behavior after their speech.

While the season finale of "Jersey Shore" brought an end to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's time on the show, the drama wasn't over for her or her costars as they all brought their feud to social media as the episode aired.

ICYMI: Angelina Pivarnick went ballistic after Snooki, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese's reception speech, feeling they had disrespected her after it drew boos from the rest of the crowd. The bride stormed out of the reception and threatened to quit the show, before returning. Nicole, however, actually quit, while Deena and JWoww ended the episode in tears.

As the finale aired on MTV, all four women went to Twitter to air their grievances with each other. Or, more fittingly, Jenni, Nicole and Deena called out Angelina for not stopping the hate that came their way, while Angelina tried to defend her behavior.

We'll start with Deena, since she only posted one letter to her fans on Twitter.

"If I'm going to be honest this was one of the most dramatic things I've ever been a part of filming. Especially after when part of the speech footage got leaked and Nicole, Jenni and I were getting threats for months," she wrote. "Those months put me in a very unhealthy mental state."

"I truly just wanted this episode to come and go and not relive it. If you all watch the show, you know I don't have a mean bone in my body. And my heart is always in the right place," she added. "I love you all so much and it warms my heart that you all have stuck with us this long. I wish the finale didn't end this way but you can't go back in time."

Jenni reposted it, adding, "I love you so much D. I wish I could have taken that pain away ... but I’m so thankful for your friendship and knowing after tonight's episode you would be okay. You are so amazing and don't ever forget that."

Added Nicole, "Amen. We love all of you and thank you for realizing we aren't jerkoff mean girls as depicted for two seasons. Thank you for supporting Jersey Shore ... It truly hurt us to see the fans attack us because of her. The drama will never end. So glad I am done. Don't get upset my meatball."

For her part, Angelina did say she was sorry for snapping at Deena for trying to apologize during the reception. "Listen I needed some space that night I'm sorry," she wrote. "It wasn’t the time to talk. I needed to dance and keep my mind off it. @DeenaNicoleMTV I just thought it wasn't cool. If I did it to u u know u would be hurt. We spoke since then. We talked and u said your sorry."

In a series of tweets on her own page, Farley really went in on Angelina for her lack of communication with them after the incident and for not doing anything to quiet the backlash her costars were getting after reports of the speech made headlines the day after the wedding.

When one fan brought up how Angelina wrote on Instagram, "As for my girls, we have been through worse and will not let a couple of jokes ruin what we have rebuilt over the last couple of years," JWoww called BS.

"She posted that online ... we reached out multiple times and apologized over and over," she claimed. "I cried for days thinking I took away her beautiful day. I questioned who I was. She never once reached out privately until she was forced too."

"I watched my best friend quit because she couldn't handle the stress," she continued,. "I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn't deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given. 7 months I waited for tonight."

Claiming Angelina has blocked her from her Instagram page, Jenni went on to say she's heard Pivarnick has been "lying like crazy" and has "the real texts" to prove it. "I also apologized the second we sat down at the table.," she added, "let her keep running her mouth."

When another fan said they didn't know how Jenni was able to hold her tongue for so long, she responded saying there were "a lot of tears" during that time. "But seeing my girls Deena and Nicole cry hurt me more," she added. "Never want anyone I love to feel like that ... and if Angelina was truly our friend, she would've made it stop."

"She always referred to the girls as her 'co workers' so I guess we never were friends," Jenni added.

Angelina caught that tweet and responded to it. "Actually I was the one that wanted you guys to be my bridesmaids. Production said I didn't have to do that," she wrote. "I literally thought we were in a good place. Are u still friends with all your bridesmaids ? No you aren't so."

Pivarnick went on to defend her behavior by saying she was "acting like" she was okay with the speech as it happened -- but "snapped" after seeing how "distraught" her husband was. "I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes," she added. "I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad don't get it twisted."

She went on to claim that she had texted and/or spoken with the three costars since the episode filmed.

"Deena and me had a nice convo. Nicole I've texted and we spoke, Jenni I texted, 'I wanna move past this,' and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand etc," she claimed. "Not saying sorry at all."

JWoww disputed that account, saying Angelina "texted 5 months later after MTV forced you. We texted 2 minutes after the speech and you watched us cry while you chose to scream at production instead of accepting our apology."

"It sure as f--k was a novel," she added. "You knew about the death threats and chose to say to Nicole and I, 'If you acted right, none of my fans would attack you. Angelina we are moms first, family second and you chose to make us coworkers. We are not family and you will never know what that's like cuz you chose this route."

Angelina then claimed she has texts messages from a group chat they didn't realize she was in, showing the girls were "talking shit about me the night of my wedding."

That's when Snooki jumped in, retweeting the bride's post and adding, "Expose the mean girls Angelina. Do what you need to do so we can all peacefully move on with our lives."

"I just wanna move on," she added, responding to a fan saying Angelina wanting to speak with them all. "Agree to disagree and good luck with your ventures, but I'm good."

To a fan saying their speech really wasn't that bad, Nicole said the fallout was "definitely a sucky time for us feeling like a bad of f--king dicks and getting attacked by fans for 8 months. But here we are."

To another saying it's not worth her mental health to "deal with someone that will go that low for attention," Nicole said it was nothing new. "This is the second time I've experienced this with her," she added. "I won't let it happen the third time. I'll stay home with my beautiful kids and keep positive."

Lastly, she also agreed with one viewer who said "y'all need to grow up."