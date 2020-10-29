Lark Voorhies Returning as Lisa Turtle for Saved By the Bell Reboot

Everett Collection

The actress previously said she was "hurt" the cast didn't involve her in reunions.

Lisa Turtle is thriving!

On Thursday, Peacock released the first photo of original "Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies on the set of the streamer's revival -- confirming her return after she was MIA in the trailer that dropped earlier this week.

Along with a photo which debuted over on EW, Peacock reveals that "when the show picks up with Lisa, she is thriving with a successful career in fashion."

No additional details on her appearance -- including how many episodes in which she'll appear -- have been released at this time.

The streaming service released the first full trailer for the show on Tuesday, with footage that finally confirmed the return of Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski. The two joined previously-announced stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, who are back as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively.

During an appearance on Dr. Oz back in February, in which she revealed her Schizoaffective thought disorder diagnosis, Voorhies said she hadn't been included in any recent cast reunions, including the reboot. At the time, neither Thiessen or Gosselaar were confirmed to return either.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion as well as other cast members' events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision," she said at the time. "With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

"What would it mean for you to be invited to the reunion?" Dr. Oz then asked Lark. "100% of what it should mean," she responded, "I would be elated and happy and everything would blend as we are used to coming together for. I would have a lovely time, just a lovely time."

The only original core cast members who appear to still be MIA: Dustin Diamond, who played Screech Powers, and Dennis Haskins, AKA Mr. Belding.