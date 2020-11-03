Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Defends Size of Her Baby Bump

Instagram

"I am happy and healthy and I'm going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say."

Brittany Cartwright is addressing the criticism over the size of her baby bump.

Over the weekend, the pregnant "Vanderpump Rules" star, who is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, took to her Instagram Story to defend how her bump looks like at 16 weeks.

According to Us Weekly, Cartwright, 31, posted a message that featured a description of the 16th week of pregnancy and wrote, "Some of y'all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday. I am happy and healthy and I'm going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say."

The paragraph the Bravo star shared also noted that "all baby bumps at 16 weeks are different -- and normal."

"Believe it or not, some women don't really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps," the message read. "The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman's size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don't compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else's."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Cartwright gave a pregnancy update on Instagram, revealing she hasn't been feeling well and has been experiencing morning sickness throughout the day.

Sharing a mirror selfie of herself holding her baby bump, Cartwright wrote, "Through this first and second trimester I have been super sick so I've spent most of my days in bed (or close to the bathroom 🤢) and it's been exhausting. Let me tell y'all, morning sickness does NOT just happen in the morning!"

The post was an ad for the app Peanut, which Cartwright said has been "a valuable support system" for her.

Also over the weekend, the mom-to-be and Taylor, 41, went all out for Halloween by wearing in an adorable Grinch-themed couple's costume. Cartwright showed off her baby bump while dressed up as The Grinch. Taylor, on the other hand, went as The Grinch's dog Max.

Cartwright's "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder are also pregnant. The couple announced their pregnancy in September, a few weeks later they announced they are having a boy.