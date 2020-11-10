Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela 'Really Enjoying' Life As Sex Worker

Instagram/Getty

The daughter of legendary director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, Mikaela Spielberg, has opened up about filming solo cam shows for ManyVids, an adult content platform.

"I'm really enjoying work, and it's giving me a whole new life-affirming way to be," she told The Daily Beast. "It opened up a gateway into being able to dance. The best part of it has been that anytime I want to I can just go into work, and go dance."

After being approached by ManyVids about doing a live show for the internet, the 24-year-old artist said she found the company's format "phenomenal" with a "loving energy" around it.

"Prior to that I had just been doing normal digital sex work, basically," she explained. "And when I say that I have to clarify just for safety reasons that I am not full-service. I'm online and dance-only."

"My profession is webcamming and solo pay-per-view videos," she continued. "I'm hoping that webcamming can become a more regular thing for me, and professionally-done pay-per-view videos that are solo can become a regular thing for me."

Financial independence, freedom of speech and being "100 percent in charge of my own life in a way that was creative and not destructive" were cited as the reasons she took up sex work in the first place. But before she chased after the job, Mikaela had to pull herself up out of a debilitating rut she found herself in.

"I was at a point maybe two years ago from now, where I was heartbroken, vulnerable, and felt like my soul had kind of been split in two," she confessed. "And I was covering that up with drinking. And I am no longer like that."

Mikaela claimed "harm-reduction" helped her on her recovery from drinking, which she said entails "doing your best and keeping your goals in mind with any substance that you may have ever had a problem with."

Another "huge part" of her journey to a healthy mindset was "racial self-acceptance." She claimed she often found herself feeling "ugly" and inadequate as a person of color while growing up in Los Angeles.

"It was fairly diverse, but the way the language around beauty was coded was not OK."

As for being raised by a white family, Mikaela revealed, "You could have all the love in the world and still be incredibly lonely. And that's all I'm going to say about it out of respect for everyone I know."

In 1996, Mikaela was adopted at birth by Spielberg and Capshaw. The Hollywood couple are also parents to Jessica Capshaw, Max Samuel Spielberg, Theo Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg, Sawyer Avery Spielberg and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

Back in February during an interview with The Sun, Mikaela said she told her parents about her controversial line of work and that they were "intrigued" but "not upset."

"My safety has always been a number one priority for them," she continued. "I'm doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I'm doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that's lucrative."

"I actually think that once they see how far I've come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they're going to look at this and go, 'Wow, we actually raised are really self-assured, young lady.'"