Mod Sun Slams Ex Bella Thorne Over OnlyFans Scandal (Exclusive)

A lot of people in the sex industry are not happy with Bella Thorne right now — and neither is her ex.

The actress has been blamed for "ruining" OnlyFans for people who rely on it for their livelihood, mere days after she joined it.

The site allows creators to sell content — explicit or otherwise — to subscribers, who can also tip; it is a very popular content platform among porn stars.

Thorne joined it last week and made $2million in a matter of days; however when she reportedly offered nude photos for $200 a piece but then apparently didn't meet the full expectations of many paying customers, the site became so inundated with refund demands that it had to change its payout policies.

Payout time has been stretched from seven days to 30; creators can now only charge a max of $50 per post, and tips have been capped at $100 — and the people who relied on the pre-restriction money are furious.

"There's a lot of people who don't have a voice that are feeling a certain way about what she did because it's insulting what she did to sex workers, you know what I'm saying?" her ex Mod Sun said in LA on Saturday.

"I really support that lifestyle. I really do. And I think it's insulting to enter that space and I think that she caused a lot of emotional distress to also people who rely on that money."

He claimed there were creators who had been accused of pulling the same stunt as Thorne and had their accounts deleted, while a celeb with millions of followers was let slide.

"People get deleted for that, that really really rely on that," he said. "Let's be honest — she don't need that money. It's a pandemic. Like let some people that really have lived that life and gone through it."

He warned of a repeat of the French Revolution: "'When the people run out of food, they'll eat the rich' — quit coming for everything. Let some people that need this rely on it."

To the LA Times, Thorne claimed she had joined OnlyFans as research for a role in a film she was working on with Sean Baker; but Baker subsequently claimed this was not true:

After the controversy, Bella apologized via Twitter, claiming she was trying to de-stigmatize the sex industry by bringing a mainstream face to it:

PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew... — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne

behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne

...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne

Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne

OnlyFans told Vulture that it had not changed its transaction limits because of any one user, insisting the new rules were to "help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely" — without commenting on Thorne's account.

"All I know is that there's a lot of people that got really really screwed over and if they change the rules because of that you know… she really has a lot of apologizing to do," Mod said. "And more than apologies."

"I don't know if there's a way for her to try to spin this into something nice," he added. "It makes it very obvious that you can be super rich and have the poorest values."

"Scamming people is trash, bro. Scamming people is trash. It's time for the rich to have richer values. That scam life is not cool."

Bella and Mod split in April of last year; he subsequently claimed they had been engaged, married and divorced within their 15 month relationship.