Ireland Horrified by Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme Trailer

It is unintentionally hilarious, to be sure, to be sure.

It may be the most miserable year on record — but there's one country collectively laughing this morning.

The newly released trailer for rom-com "Wild Mountain Thyme" had the nation of Ireland collectively in stitches... though probably not in the fashion its makers intended.

The film sees Emily Blunt play Oirish lass Rosemary Muldoon, who fancies Jamie Dornan's simple Oirish lad Anthony Kelly, while his Oirish da Christopher Walken narrates the trailer, barely audible over the blaring fiddles and uilleann pipes.

Despite the PG-13 rating, the trailer also features the bloody, gristly and gratuitous murder of the Irish accent.

While the brogue has infamously eluded every foreign thespian to have ever attempted it (save perhaps Brad Pitt in "Snatch"), Irish Twitter still managed to be stunned by this renewed assault.

Most bewilderment was reserved for Dornan, who's actually from Ireland — the Northern bit albeit — yet who still managed to sound like a leprechaun vomiting his green milkshake into a bowl of Lucky Charms on St. Patty's Day.

Ironically, the only cast member with "Hamm" in his name (Jon that is) got to play an American, thus escaping the ire of Ireland.

And it wasn't just the accents: confusion reigned over the setting of the film, which seemed to be simultaneously set in post-9/11 New York but pre-1800s Mullingar.

The film is based on the play "Outside Mullingar", which ran on Broadway in 2014, which also marked the Broadway debut of Debra Messing (whose accent wasn't much better - see below).

Reaction to the trailer — which many are still refusing to believe is not an SNL skit — was pretty unanimous: Dublin Airport called for the establishment of a new Accent Police; RTE's film reviewer changed his title to "crime correspondent" to address the trailer, while even the Leprechaun Museum described it as "a bit much".

There’s fashion police

Grammar police

We even have airport police

Is there such a thing as accent police?

If so, somebody better call ‘em.

On the upside, Ireland looks nice. pic.twitter.com/lHrR5cWlwq — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 10, 2020 @DublinAirport

public service announcement for all our European passengers: Irish people don't sound like this https://t.co/uTpT43jKZ9 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 10, 2020 @Ryanair

I think we should give that Wild Mountain Thyme movie a chance tbh pic.twitter.com/EGu3fSE1Xl — Hannah Mamalis (@Hantmam) November 11, 2020 @Hantmam

What people are missing with the Wild Mountain Thyme discourse is that it's not *for* us - it's meant to be appealing to America, like tutorials about roasting chickens with blocks of cheese in them, or interfering in the politics of other countries — Ciara | Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) November 11, 2020 @Ciaraioch

We must never forget Debra Messing’s accent in the play Wild Mountain Thyme is based on. pic.twitter.com/5cZpjLRuqo — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) November 11, 2020 @amyohconnor

Wild Mountain Thyme trailer: What in the name of holy bejaysus is this cowpat? https://t.co/7hAc2ZU8wd via @IrishTimesCultr — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole) November 11, 2020 @fotoole

Already banned in 17 counties. Westmeath county council just met this morning and have moved to ban it in the county too. Other counties expected to follow https://t.co/hz3YrMd2VS — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 11, 2020 @nbrez

Emily Blunt’s costume designer for Wild Mountain Thyme pic.twitter.com/BpxbvARxsD — Seána (@GrantSana) November 10, 2020 @GrantSana

Lol RTÉ radio 1 just started their coverage of Wild Mountain Thyme by introducing their film correspondent as “film, and in this instance crime correspondent” to discuss it 😂 — Seána (@GrantSana) November 11, 2020 @GrantSana

Taoiseach Recalls Irish Ambassador To America After Release Of Wild Mountain Thyme Trailer pic.twitter.com/uS6U9tNJYV — Mallow News (@MallowNews) November 11, 2020 @MallowNews

For the record, I could only manage half of the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer.

I have put the rest of it back in the fridge for later, where it will stay untouched until I eventually throw it out in a month. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 11, 2020 @daraobriain

I am only managing about ten seconds of the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer per attempt and my thoughts and prayers are with all actual Irish people at this difficult time 🙏 — LucyMangan (@LucyMangan) November 10, 2020 @LucyMangan

I’m personally looking forward to seeing Wild Mountain Thyme pic.twitter.com/V9i6ugHgGm — Ryan Carrick (@ryan__carrick) November 11, 2020 @ryan__carrick

Ye’re all laughing now but ye won’t be laughing in 2028 after the great covid recession when we’re cutting one another’s throats for jobs in the Wild Mountain Thyme interpretive Centre. — Anthony O'Connor (@Antcon7062) November 11, 2020 @Antcon7062

Starting to think that literally any person alive can make a good living as a dialect coach. https://t.co/227tXA4Hgb — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) November 10, 2020 @shockproofbeats

It’s impossible to nail down when that Wild Mountain Thyme is set. Emily Blunt dresses like she’s on the run from Cromwell but then it’s also post 9/11 somehow? pic.twitter.com/3VTs3pm173 — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 10, 2020 @GerryMcBride

Absolutely fascinated with Jamie Dornan’s accent here. How on earth has he, an Irish man, managed to make his character sound like like an American playing an Irish man. Is this intentional. What’s going on. https://t.co/VI1W0VstH3 — Ciara Nic Sheáin (@Ciara87C) November 10, 2020 @Ciara87C