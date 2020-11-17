Kate del Castillo Details Night With El Chapo on Red Table Talk: 'I Thought I was Going to Be Raped' (Exclusive)

Facebook/Getty

"He could have done whatever the hell he wanted to."

Mexican-American actress Kate del Castillo opened up about a frightening experience she had with El Chapo.

In a preview clip for Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans," the telenovela star, 38, revealed what went down after the infamous Mexican drug lord, Joaquín Guzmán, took her to a room in his compound one evening.

"He said, 'I think you have to go to sleep,'" del Castillo told hosts Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan. "I thought I was going to be raped -- definitely killed or something like that."

"He could have done whatever the hell he wanted to. What could I do?"

Gloria jumped in to say Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison, wouldn't have wanted to kill her because he wanted her for his movie.

Del Castillo then continued, saying, "We hugged and he's like 'I'm off.' He left and I was crawling to the bed, my legs were shaking."

Guzmán, whose nickname "El Chapo" means "Shorty," ran the Sinaloa Cartel, which controls roughly 40% to 60% of Mexico's drug trade, per CNN. He was known to break out of prisons with the use of bribes and underground tunnels. In 2014, during one of his arrests, he claimed to have killed between 2,000 and 3,000 people.