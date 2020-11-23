Charli D'Amelio Hits 100 Million TikTok Followers Almost Immediately After Backlash Drama

Instagram

TikTok's biggest star, Charli D'Amelio, just hit another milestone... becoming the first creator on the app to reach 100 million followers.

This huge accomplishment only comes a year after the 16-year-old dancer hit one million followers, and became TikTok's highest earning creator of 2020.

Charli took to Instagram Live to celebrate the news, "I hit 100 million on TikTok. I don't even know how to react, mostly because this doesn't feel real. How do people even react to this? I just genuinely don't know what to do," she continued as her live feed was being observed by more than 300,000 people. "I'm in my bathroom by myself watching edits on Twitter because they're making me cry and I just genuinely do not know what to do. I'm so confused. Just, life doesn't feel real."

She added, "It's just so weird to think like a little over a year ago I was in Connecticut doing regular school, doing nothing and now I'm living in L.A. I have the best friends ever."

"If COVID wasn't a thing, I'd have like a 100 million-person meet and greet right now. But that's not possible," the "StarDog and TurboCat" actress concluded her IG live.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the TikTok sensation. During last week's "Dinner With the D'Amelios" video, Charli appeared to give grossed out looks as a personal chef served her family a multi-course meal. She also lamented not hitting the 100 million follower milestone in a year.

"Ugh, I just wish I had more time because imagine if I hit 100 mil one year after hitting a mil," she exclaimed. James Charles, who was the "mystery guest" at the dinner, cracked, "95 million not enough for you?"

Shortly after, a massive unfollowing occurred for D'Amelio, who attempted to bandage the hemorrhaging by sharing several tearful TikTok apologies.

Charli broke down on a live stream saying, "Seeing how people reacted to this, I don't even know if I want to do this anymore. This is messed up stuff that people are saying. Like people telling me to hang myself. People just blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not okay at all."