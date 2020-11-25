Logan Paul Confirms Split With Josie Canseco, Says He's Having Hard Time Moving On

Backgrid

"It was a special time for both of our lives. It just didn't end up working out."

Logan Paul confirmed he has split with Josie Canseco.

During Tuesday's episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the YouTube star was chatting about sliding into girl's DMs with his co-hosts, when he appeared to stumble upon the reveal.

"It might come off a little odd, these exchanges I'm having with women who aren't my girlfriend," he said before pausing, then adding, "Ex-girlfriend."

"I mean, I didn't really plan on -- It's hard," he continued. "We've had the conversation 'How do you tell the world it's over.'"

He added, "I've always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public so I don't feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don't feel like it."

Logan went on to say how it was difficult "when you have a relationship that is so much in the public eye."

TooFab has reached out to Josie for comment.

Logan and Josie first sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands at the Rose Bowl flea market back in January 2020. After a reported split in February, Logan announced he was back with Josie in May, telling ET, "It's f--king serious."

Now he appears to be having trouble moving on.

"I'm not f--cking around. I'm not even at flirt stage yet," he said on the podcast. "There's a hump to get over before I feel comfortable being back at it."

He even said he bought a puppy to keep him occupied before he tries the dating pool again.

Watch the full interview, above.