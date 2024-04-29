Kate Hudson Reveals Where Relationship With Biological Father Bill Hudson Stands Now

Getty

"I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy," Hudson shared, after revealing that the pair have been working towards a relationship.

Kate Hudson is opening up about her relationship with her estranged father, Bill Hudson.

While the Almost Famous actress said there's not much of a relationship between her and the musician, things are thawing out between the pair.

"I don't really have one," Hudson said in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, when asked if she had any kind of relationship with her father. "It's warming up."

"There's warming up with this all happening. But it'll be whatever it will be, you know," she continued. "I have -- I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy."

Discussing her upcoming album, Glorious, Hudson likened some of her singing talent to that of her father, who was a member of the '70s rock band, The Hudson Brothers.

"Those Hudson Brothers are crazy talented musicians and wonderful songwriter. My dad's a great songwriter," Hudson gushed.

While Bill is her biological father, he and Kate's mother, Goldie Hawn, split in 1980, when the film and television star was just 18-months old. Hudson was raised in large part by her mother's longtime partner, Kurt Russell, who came into Kate's life two years later in 1982.

Both Kate and her older brother, Oliver Hudson, have been open about trying to work things out with their father, and most recently, their estranged siblings.

On a January episode of their Sibling Revelry podcast, the two were speaking with Good Charlotte's Benji and Joel Madden when one of the rockers shared how they believed siblings "gotta salvage what you can" even when coming from a broken home.

"It doesn't always have to feel broken," they said, before the Academy Award nominee shared she was currently working on mending things with her siblings.

"I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.' I don't care what the history is with our parents, but like -- and especially me who has no sisters, right? And I do," she said. "I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason except that our family separated."

"My sister and I and my brother, we've all just started communicating again," she continued. "And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was so great. It was so great."