Dax Shepard Shares Video of Kristen Bell 'Gassed' On Nitrous at Dermatologist

"Oh my God. She's so gassed. Oh, she's telling me she wishes she could feel this way all the time and who wouldn't want to," Shepard told viewers of his wife, Bell, struggling to contain his laughter.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard continue to be Hollywood couple goals, even more so when Bell is high on happy gas.

The 43-year-old actress FaceTimed her husband from the dermatologist's office while on "Pro-nox" according to Shepard, which Bell aptly named, "The Nox". However, little did she know Shepard was screen recording the whole time.

Unfortunately for followers, screen record does not tape with the sound of the phone call, so the 49-year-old was required to narrate the sequence of events clearly enjoying it even more-so the second time around.

"Kristen called me from the dermatologist to tell me that she is on a nitrous called -- she's gonna say it. 'Pro-nox.' Yeah, and she said, 'We call it The Nox,'" he said during the Instagram video.

"And then she's acting insane and then I say, 'Are you happy, did it make you feel happy?'" he continued.

Bell then made a face which looked like a mix between crying and laughing, which caused Shepard to laugh as he told viewers, he "wished you could hear".

Bell, clearly not phased by the screen recording -- and most likely used to her husband's antics -- commented on the video.

"If I didn't get to tell u (sic) how much I love u (sic) in that moment I thought I might explode! ❤️❤️❤️."

The Good Place star even revealed what procedure she was having which required the use of "The Nox", replying to a social media user: "a microneedle facial called Morpheus xo."

Bell, not shocked by the screen record by Shepard even shared the narration by her husband herself, captioning the video: "Yesterday I was given a nitrous gas and all I wanted to do was call @daxshepard. Who started recording. I'd expect nothing less 💜"

Bell and Shepard have been married for over 11 years and share two daughters together, daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8.

The pair have always kept the lives of their two daughters very private.

Just over a week ago, Bell gave fans a look into their family getaway to Mexico, sharing a gallery of their adventures. It started with a photo of the married couple sharing a kiss under the stars and then included photos of their daughters but their faces were hidden by emojis or they were facing away from the camera.