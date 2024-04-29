Monica Garcia Reveals Miscarriage Just Weeks After Announcing Surprise Pregnancy

Bravo

Monica Garcia is processing her grief after revealing that she suffered a miscarriage.

The announcement comes just weeks after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared that she was pregnant with baby number five, her first with her boyfriend Braxton Knight.

"One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do," Garcia shared on on Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo of herself undergoing an ultrasound. "Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. 'There is no heartbeat.'"

She continued, "I don't have many words and I'm still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that's how quickly things have changed. I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between."

Garcia also praised her incredible doctors and her "amazing support system," as well as the love she's received from her fans.

"I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby," she wrote. "I love you and I'm so thankful for you."

The reality star, who had a short-lived but memorable run on RHOSLC's fourth season, first announced her pregnancy news while appearing on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast earlier this month, where she was asked what's next for her following her one-season run on the Bravo reality series. It's then Garcia said that she was seven weeks pregnant.

"I literally just found out. ...I have not told one f--king person except for my best friend," the mother of four revealed. Garcia said at the time, she found out she was expecting during an unrelated trip to urgent care, where she was informed her of the pregnancy.

"I [was] like, 'I'm 39! Like, there’s no way. I'm on birth control,'" Garcia told Viall of receiving the surprising news. "By all means, I should not be pregnant."

Though she said her pregnancy came as a shock to both her and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Garcia said her new boo, a manager at Utah's Wasatch Excursions, had "been incredible" finding out they were expecting.

Garcia also dished on meeting Knight, which she said happened while filming her season of RHOSLC. "That is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene," she revealed, before noting that the pair began talking "a few weeks after that."

Acknowledging her fears about being a mom for the fifth time, Garcia told Viall that she thought she was done having kids.

"I think being so much older and having a baby is, like, really freaking me out," Garcia, who shares children Bri, 18; Jaidyn, 13; West, 7; and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler, added at the time. "I thought I was done. It's like, it's so much."

After announcing her pregnancy loss, fans and friends alike offered their words of support for Garcia, with Viall commenting on her post, "I'm so sorry to hear Monica. Sending you love and prayers."