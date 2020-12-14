RHOP's Monique Samuels Pulls Out Receipts Accusing Gizelle Bryant of Fake Relationship with Jamal

"Your pastor boyfriend is slinging his big D all around his congregation ... you know it. You're a fraud."

Gizelle Bryant's relationship with Jamal was in the hot seat on Sunday's "Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion.

Host Andy Cohen first broached the subject of their relationship, asking Gizelle whether she and her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend were still together. Though she said it was "tough" for them while he was in Atlanta amid the pandemic, she told Cohen they were very much still a couple.

Karen Huger, however, called shenanigans. She said she heard they had an "arrangement," before asking whether it was true he had a baby with another woman while they were dating.

"Would you stay with him if he had a baby with another woman?" Cohen asked Bryant, directly. "He has not," she said. "Jamal and I have been through a lot, there's a lot people say."

"When y'all was announcing you got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time it was just reality TV and it wasn't true," Monique Samuels then interjected.

When Andy asked how she knew that, Samuels claimed Jamal's other woman reached out to her and sent "a bunch of screenshots, pictures of him in her bed and everything else."

"I was like, 'Yeah, I'm not going there, I don't play dirty.' But, since Gizelle likes to play dirty, I'll go ahead and return since I'm here right now," she continued. "He's definitely been talking to another woman and it's clear conversations and if you'd like to see them, I got them in my little receipt book right there."

She then pulled out a binder full of alleged text messages between Jamal and this other woman. "He's always asking about her schedule, he's sending screenshots to her whenever he's doing his little church tours," Samuels continued.

When Cohen asked how she knew the texts were real, Samuels said, "Want me to call out his phone number? I'm sure she knows his phone number is." She then proceeded to say his number out loud and, while it was censored for viewers, Bryant confirmed it was, in fact, Jamal's.

"I don't believe anything that comes out of Monique's mouth or anything she has in her binder," said Bryant when asked whether she was upset. "I'm glad she's done some binder-ing. I knew she was coming to make up whatever."

Candiace Dillard called Samuels' stunt "disgusting," saying it was "pathetic and low" to "read verbatim what a ho might have said about the pastor." Samuels, meanwhile, said Bryant had a "fake fraudulent relationships with [her] ex" that Gizelle's own kids "ain't even happy about."

"I hope he's sitting behind you this year, pastor holy whore," she added, before Bryant confirmed Jamal would not be joining her at the reunion.

"Your pastor boyfriend is slinging his big D all around his congregation, even in Atlanta as we speak and you know it," claimed Samuels. "You know it. You're a fraud."

The hour ended with Andy looking at a loss for words as he asked Bryant whether she had any final reaction to Samuels' claims. "Of course she doesn't have a reaction because she knows it's true," added Monique.

While he hasn't responded to the claims directly, Jamal took to Instagram on Monday morning, writing, "Give no energy to anything that doesn't add to your joy, align with your purpose or pay any of your bills! Be at peace!"