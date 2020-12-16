Braunwyn Windham-Burke Slams Kelly Dodd Over 5150 Hold Allegations

Getty

Dodd also deleted a tweet comparing Braunwyn to the late Russell Armstrong from RHOBH.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd's contentious relationship clearly isn't just for show, as the "Real Housewives of Orange County" stars have been going at it on social media this week.

According to Page Six, Dodd has been throwing criticism at her costar on Twitter and deleted more than one post about Windham-Burke's mental health and recent domestic abuse admission.

In one post that no longer appears on Dodd's page, she wrote, "I am not going to be blamed for her mental disorders, alcoholism, cheating, violence, & her children being depressed. She's been in a 5150 hold."

In the state of California, a person with mental health issues can be held involuntarily at a facility for treatment and observation if they're considered a danger to themselves or others.

Windham-Burke turned to her Instagram Story to address ... and deny ... Dodd's claims.

"Good morning. So once again, I'm waking up, reading some stuff and honestly, there's certain people I work with that I'm shocked how much they get away with," she said in the since-expired video. "How many lies they're allowed to tell, how it seems like nothing really happens."

"I just want to clear something up: I've never been on a 5150 hold. That's a lie. Not that there's anything wrong with that," she continued. "When I needed help 10 years ago, I checked myself in. So that's a different situation. But 5150 holds are good for people who need them. There's no shame in that. There's no shame in mental health issues."

Dodd didn't appreciate being labeled a liar and, in another since-deleted tweet, responded saying, "You said it on camera at Lake Arrowhead. The others heard it too. Lying then or lying now? Pick one."

In another message even Dodd admits crossed the line, the reality TV star compared Windham-Burke's relationship with husband Sean to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Taylor Armstrong and her late husband Russell Armstrong. Russell died by suicide after his wife accused him of abuse, while Windham-Burke recently admitted to physically hitting Sean more than once in their marriage.

"Haven't they learned anything from Taylor Armstrong's late husband? Clean up your own house," tweeted Dodd. "Get help. Stop blaming others."

After deleting the tweet, a fan called her out for bringing up "a man's suicide to try and make a point on Twitter." Dodd replied, admitting, "Yeah that wasn't cool."

While she pulled down those tweets, there are still a few up criticizing her costar. "Sorry I don't condone liars, and cheaters and violence and crazy," wrote Dodd. "[Braunwyn] shouldn't be on this so called show that's toxic (for her ) ... not one person on this cast likes her and she doesn't like anyone. Bye Felicia."