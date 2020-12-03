Andy Cohen Grills Kelly Dodd on Problematic Social Media Behavior: 'Think Before You Post'

Bravo

It's been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for Dodd on social media.

Kelly Dodd had a lot to answer for when she Zoomed into the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse on Wednesday night.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star has had a slew of social media gaffes this year, in which she appeared to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and mock the Black Lives Matter movement.

During her "WWHL" appearance, the backlash was unavoidable for host Andy Cohen.

"I have a lot of questions about what's going on with you and social media, we got a ton for you," he told her. "I want to just dive right in."

First up, a comment from April in which she said Covid was "God's way of thinning the herd!"

"Of course I regret saying that. At the time, it was a question, 'Why are all these people dying? Why does a pandemic happen like this? Is it God's way of thinning the herd?'" she explained. "It was a stupid thing for me to say, it was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because it wasn't really my intention."

She added, "I got freaked out about it and in hindsight it was the stupidest thing I've ever said."

Andy soldiered on, wondering whether she now believes people should wear masks -- after celebrating the fact nobody was wearing them back in May in Orange County and claiming "nobody is dying here of the virus.:

"At first I was misinformed," said Dodd, who is married to Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal. "This is back in January when it happened and I was misinformed. I didn't realize not wearing a mask ... I hate it, I'm claustrophobic, I can't stand wearing a mask and now I understand the science behind it and I am ready, willing and able to wear a mask and I know that it's important."

"I don't want to get sick and I don't want others to get sick. I make mistakes," she added.

Cohen then asked how Dodd's mother, Bobbi Meza, was doing after her brother, Eric, revealed last month she had contracted the virus and was in the ICU.

"My mom and I are estranged right now. I found out that she had Covid and was in ICU -- my older brother didn't even know -- through Instagram," she revealed. "My brother put that out there, couldn't even call me and my brother to tell us my mom was in ICU with Covid. I ended up talking to her at Thanksgiving and she is doing fine, she's at home."

Lastly, Cohen brought up Dodd wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat at her bridal shower, a hat which mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The Drunk Wives Matter hat was given to me because I was trying everything on for my shower, my girlfriend gave it to me, she had it for a couple years, that hat is 2 years old and she thought it was a play on words," said Dodd. "I didn't buy the hat, I didn't go out and support the hat, it was given to me, just like I was trying on lingerie and whipping belt."

She added that she does "believe in equality, I believe in Black Lives Matter."

After running through her "bad run on social media," Andy said he's been bombarded with tweets and DMs telling him he has to "control" or "stop" Dodd's comments. "At some point, it seems like you need to think before you post," he told her.

"In hindsight, I should have never done it. I learned from my mistakes. I'm a human being, I make mistakes," she told him. "Everybody has said and done things in their lives that they regret and I regret these things. I freaked out, I wasn't right."

During the after-show, Cohen also asked Dodd whether it was true Tucker Carlson attended her wedding.

She denied he was there, but added, "everyone likes Tucker Carlson ... they think he's the hottest thing on earth. He is the nicest guy."

When Cohen pushed back on that wild statement, Dodd added, "All my girlfriends are in love with Tucker Carlson. They all think he's the hottest thing on earth."