How Lark Voorhies' Saved By the Bell Return Helped with Her Schizoaffective Thought Disorder

Peacock/NBC

Lark Voorhies is on cloud nine after filming an appearance for Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" revival.

While the actress was initially left out of the reboot, she credits her February appearance on Dr. Oz's show -- in which she revealed her schizoaffective thought disorder diagnosis for the first time -- with eventually landing her a cameo.

Thursday, she once again appeared on Oz's talk show, after he shared a note she sent him after producers reached out to her. "I have you to thank for the wonderful exposure on your show that contributed to the SBTB producers rethinking my value to the production," she wrote. "It's always so good to be understood and be able to come home! Yes, SBTB is home to me."

Appearing alongside her mother Tricia, Voorhies said there had been "so much progress" with her diagnosis, adding, "it's been incredible."

"It was a very exciting," she said of her return to the show. "I received a call from Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Jessie. She sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers. And we had a great time shooting it."

When asked how she managed her disorder while working, Voorhies joked, "I put it in a bag and leave it in my room and I come out and do the lines and we do our thing."

She added, " The show comes together and it's all truly amazing."

Her mother said it felt "really good" to see her daughter back at work, especially on the show which made her famous. "This is something that she's been wanting to do and she's meant to do this, this is what she knows to do," said Tricia. "It's a lovely environment at 'Saved by the Bell' with the crew, the cast and crew. Everyone gets along, got along really well."

Dr. Oz asked whether acting helped with her daughter's recovery, which Tricia believed was the case. "It gives her focus, it gives her purpose, it helps her to feel positive about herself and it gives direction in her life that otherwise she wouldn't have," said Lark's mother.

Lark agreed, adding, "It's what I'm meant to do, I'm convinced of that."

Her mother went on to talk about how Lark's appearance on Dr. Oz's show helped changed the public perception of her daughter for the better.

"I feel that her coming forward and expressing openly her condition made people more aware of her struggle and it was a true revelation of what she's been going through," said Tricia. "In spite of her disorder, she's able to rise above and perform as an actress. We memorize her lines and perform those lines very well, which she proved on the set."

She added, "I'm glad Lark had the courage to come forward and people can see her in a true light and realize you don't have to be held back because you have certain challenges. With a proper environment, anyone can function well."