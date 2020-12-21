Arnold Schwarzenegger Crashes Kindergarten Cop Reunion, Surprises Former Child Stars

Yahoo! Entertainment/Everett Collection

Arnold couldn't stop saying how "proud" he was of his former costars, before gushing over daughter Katherine and son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Mr. Kimble reunited with some of his former students for the 30th anniversary of "Kindergarten Cop."

When Yahoo! Entertainment organized a virtual reunion with six of the movie's child stars, the former kid actors clearly didn't expect to get a surprise visit from Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

About 35 minutes into the hour-long Zoom call, Arnold popped in to say hello and catch up with his former costars, many of whom hadn't seen each other since the 1990 film wrapped. Judging by the looks on all their slack-jawed faces, they were shocked to see him.

"That is the coolest surprise, I would have never expected this. It's really good to hear you," Miko Hughes told him, before Arnold started asking everyone what they had been up to in the three decades since the film. Throughout their conversation he seemed genuinely interested in how their lives turned out, made it clear he'd been keeping tabs on some of them before inviting everyone to his house for a proper reunion once the coronavirus pandemic was more under control.

"I think it was stupid for us not to do that in the past, but I think we should get together when this coronavirus is over, we should have a reunion," he said. "We can get together, have a party and get the gossip going."

"You were so cute when we did the movie and today you're still so cute and beautiful. It's fantastic," he told twins Krystle and Tiffany Mataras -- who now own a number of businesses, including an alcoholic dessertery and women's lifestyle and travel websites.

He went on to tell them all how Stan Lee came up with an idea for an animated sequel, in which the kindergarten teacher and his students would find themselves with superpowers. It's due to come out in 2021, with one of the twins revealing she actually purchased stock in the company producing it once she heard the project was in development. "You invested wisely," Arnold told her.

Reminiscing on a few classic moments from the film, Schwarzenegger revealed how his infamous, "It's not a tumah!" line came to be.

"There was some times when we realized that when I said certain lines in the class, because of my accent and because the way I say things, the kids were laughing," he explained. "I would just scream loud, 'It's not a tumor, it's not a tumor at all!' and the kids would be laughing instead of being scared."

He said director Ivan Reitman loved that reaction and told him that, "If the kids laugh, then I think the audience will laugh too." Arnold added, "And that's exactly what happened, so those lines became classic lines."

He also praised Hughes for his delivery of, "Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina."

"That is the classic line, you have to admit. Especially the way you delivered it. It was so fantastic," he said. "This movie was without any doubt, the performance of you kids that really made this movie. That's what made it endearing, that's what made it so successful."

Schwarzenegger went on to say the movie prepared him to be a father to his own children, telling his former costars hanging out with them on the film "really helped me become a better parent myself with my kids. It really helped me raise my kids."

Talk also turned to his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger recently welcoming a baby girl with Chris Pratt, Arnold's first grandchild.

"It's great to be a grandfather. You get all the credit, all the gifts and good wishes but you have no responsibility. I'm really proud of my daughters," he told the crew. "I never ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor. I said to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets, having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people. My kids always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she was crying always the first few movies."

"Now, she married an actor and Chris is a fantastic guy and so easy to get along with," he added. "I'm really happy, because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son in law."

The reunion ended with Arnold doubling down on his plans to reunite them in person soon. "I'm proud of all of you," he added, "So keep up all the great work!"