Teen Mom Recap: Fallout After Kailyn Claims Javi Tried to 'F--- Me In the Wawa Parking Lot'

MTV/Instagram

Neither Javi or his wife were happy after Lowry's claims aired on MTV.

Kailyn Lowry's claims on "Teen Mom 2" that her married ex Javi Marroquin still wanted to hook up with her just came back to bite her in the butt.

Earlier this season, Lowry claimed Javi "pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, 'I wanna f--k you,' plain and simple." She also said she had text messages from him trying to orchestrate a hookup, all while married to Lauren Comeau.

Tuesday's new hour was filmed the day after that episode aired -- and it's clear neither Javi or his wife were happy.

On Tuesday's episode of #TeenMom2, Kailyn faces drama when she plans her next drop-off. pic.twitter.com/GDTh3msYHn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 11, 2020 @TeenMom

"Last night an episode of the show aired where I revealed some information," Lowry explained in a voiceover. "He keeps texting me and is upset that I filmed about the situation."

While at ex Jo Rivera's house to take photos for a podcast she hosts with his wife, Vee Torres, Lowry told them both she expected to "get shit for it because I look messy, I look bitter, I look petty."

"You're saying the truth, it happened," claimed Vee.

"Lauren's probably a nice girl, it's not her fault, wish that I never did that. But it's not my f--king responsibility," Lowry then vented. "Don't do things if you don't want ... I'm fine, I caused a shitstorm for no reason and I need to clean up with I did."

She then promised she'd never "talk about shit like that ever again" on the show.

Later in the episode, she had to drop off son Lincoln -- who she shares with Javi -- at his home. Though she said he was "still upset" with her, the two barely acknowledged each other during the handoff. Off-camera, however, Lauren apparently tried to get Kailyn's attention. The interaction was enough to send Lowry into a tailspin, as she told producers she was done filming for the day.

"I just saw her. I know what's about to happen right now. He's pissed at me, I can tell by everything," she said. "I'm actually going to be done for the day. I'm done filming."

After pulling over so MTV could remove their cameras from her car, Lowry said Lauren came out and "said something about talking to her."

"This is like not good, what's about to happen. This is not good," she told producers. "This is not good. This is not good. This is not good."

A preview for next week's season finale shows Lowry still grappling with the fallout, telling a producer she "did Lauren dirty," before reacting to a text from Javi's other half and exclaiming, "I feel like I'm gonna throw up."