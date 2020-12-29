13 Unexpected Musicians Who Have Released Christmas Music

Instagram

It turns out that literally every musician ever has released holiday music!

Each year, new musicians decide to get in the holiday spirit with their own versions of a Christmas classic. Others even try their hand at penning a new tune! While some musicians seem to go hand-in-hand with the festive season (we're looking at you, Mariah Carey), others seem like more of a mismatch.

Over the years, tons of musicians you wouldn't expect have dropped their own holiday songs. Artists like Weezer and Snoop Dogg have shared surprising original songs while others opt to simply cover the tunes everyone knows and loves. While these have become an instant hit among their most passionate fans, these songs don't quite make it to the mainstream.

Find out which surprising musicians have all dropped Christmas music, below.

1. "Christmas Songs" by Bad Religion

Despite punk band Bad Religion's political and religious stance and nonconformist thinking, the group decided to drop a holiday album in 2013. The release features their own twist on Christmas songs, which of course means a lot of guitars.

2. "Christmas With Weezer" by Weezer

Back in 2008, Weezer dropped a Christmas album which originally was recorded for their own holiday version of iOS game Tap Tap. The six track EP puts a Weezer spin on songs like "Silent Night" and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."

3. "Barenaked for the Holidays" by Barenaked Ladies

Barenaked Ladies released a holiday album way back in 2004. The 20 song release featured seven original tracks as well as the Christmas classics. They even included a song for those that celebrate Hanukkah!

4. "Yule Shoot Your Eye Out" by Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy's holiday original is not quite a cheery Christmas song. It's all about hoping your ex is having a terrible holiday season!

5. "A Rosie Christmas" by Rosie O'Donnell

A Christmas album isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of television personality Rosie O'Donnell. But Rosie has in fact released two holiday albums that feature appearances from huge names like Cher, Ricky Martin and Barry Manilow.

6. "A Heavy Metal Christmas" by Christopher Lee

The late Christopher Lee didn't begin his heavy metal career until he was in his 90s, when he dropped two Christmas EPs. The surprising releases gave a heavy metal twist to classics like "Jingle Bells" and "Silent Night."

7. "Slay Belles" by RuPaul

While many people may know RuPaul from "RuPaul's Drag Race," they may not have realized he's dropped several Christmas albums, including this year's "Hey Sis, It's Christmas!" The five song EP includes "Christmas Party," which is sure to boost the holiday spirit wherever you are.

8. "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Scott Weiland

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland released "The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" in 2011. Instead of giving the songs a hard rock twist, he channeled his inner Bing Crosby for songs like "White Christmas" and "Silent Night."

9. "Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" by Tyler, the Creator

After Tyler, the Creator contributed two songs to the "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" soundtrack, he decided to create an entire EP filled with the tracks that didn’t make it to the album. The largely instrumental project includes originals like "Whoville" and "Lights On," which features Ryan Beatty and Santigold.

10. "Christmas in tha Dogg House" by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg gave holiday music his own spin on "Christmas in tha Dogg House." It includes tracks like "Landy in my Egg Nogg," "A Pimp's Christmas," and "My Little Mama Trippin on Xmas," which feature lots of his famous friends but aren't quite family friendly.

11. "A Colt 45 Christmas" by Afroman

In the first of Afroman's two Christmas releases, he parodies classic tunes, giving them an inappropriate twist. The album includes songs like "Deck my Balls," "O Chronic Tree," "I Wish You Would Roll a New Blunt," and "Violent Night."

12. "A Twisted Christmas" Twisted Sister

In 2006, Twisted Sister took a step away from their controversial content and released an album full of Christmas classics. The album provides a hair metal take on songs "Oh Come All Ye Faithful" and "White Christmas."

13. "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)" by The Ramones

