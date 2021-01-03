The Office Drops Never-Seen Matrix-Inspired Series Finale Cold Open as It Shifts to Peacock

Peacock

Cut for time, the exclusive clip offers what might be Jim's most elaborate prank ever -- a five-minute hoax to convince Dwight he's actually living in the Matrix.

Fans of "The Office" know that the modern classic sitcom has always had a second secret weapon hiding in plain sight. Perhaps more than any other show before it, the folks at Dunder-Mifflin had mastered the cold open.

Coming before the opening credits, "The Office" often took advantage of those few minutes to present what effectively amounts to a short comedy film. Fans still talk about the Kevin's chili incident, or Angela's cat loose in the office as highlights of the series.

And many of those cold opens came to incorporate Jim's increasingly elaborate and impressive pranks on his office nemesis, Dwight, from burying his stapler in Jell-O to pretending to be Dwight.

And it looks like they saved the very best-for-last with a five-minute treatise on the very nature of reality.

Okay, maybe it's not quite that lofty, but somehow the idea of Jim trying to convince Dwight that he's actually living in the Matrix feels like an idea that was way too long in coming. As a matter of fact, it was originally planned for the series finale, though it was ultimately cut for time.

Now, as part of the show's shift over to NBCUniversal's Peacock as its new exclusive home, the streamer has made this lost-since-2013 cold open available to viewers for the first time. Now that's how you entice die-hard "Office" fans. Exclusive content they've never seen before!

"The Office" is currently streaming on Peacock, with the first two seasons available on its ad-supported free service while the remaining seasons require an upgrade to Premium.