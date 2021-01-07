FBI Ask For Help Identifying Capitol Hill Invaders, Goes Exactly As Expected

Twitter/Getty

Ask, and ye shall receive.

The FBI have asked for help identifying those involved in the violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday — and boy, did they get it.

Despite the invaders brazenly walking around unmasked, smiling for pictures as they looted, even posting selfies and boasting about it on social media, the $10billion per year-funded Bureau requested public assistance in tracking them down, just to be sure.

"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," it tweeted, posting a link to the tip-off form.

And the internet, of course, stepped up.

The vast majority of tips involved one individual in particular, whom many suspect may have been the main inciter of the mob:

Hey @fbi there’s a big white house at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, you can’t miss it. Orange haired man inside, 310+ pounds, 5’10 but wears 2 inch lifts, tiny hands, ill fitting suit, bad fake tan. Whines. Answers to “Don” or “John Barron.” It’s him. 8 billion witnesses. https://t.co/MC8Ti5LHv8 — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) January 7, 2021 @indyfromspace

I saw one. He was a big, fat white guy, well he actually had a strange orange tint to his skin. Really small hands and was wearing what appeared to be a diaper. I swear I’ve seen him before, but can’t pinpoint where. 🤔 — failedthought (@failedthought) January 7, 2021 @failedthought

Believe this individual may have been an organiser pic.twitter.com/8gr6KKWYTM — A Wooloo For All Seasons (@MockWooloo) January 7, 2021 @MockWooloo

Some tips weren't of invaders themselves, but offered leads on some of their possible known accomplices (not all of whom were actual matches for the invaders):

Ask rudi for this guys contact details. pic.twitter.com/dkr9YH4oum — Stephen Harper (@BigSteve63) January 7, 2021 @BigSteve63

Another name that kept cropping up was the infamous Via Getty, who was apparently pictured several times among the rabble (or at least that's what all the captions on the pictures said, which were provided by Getty images):

I heard it was some dude named Via Getty — Via Getty (@R3xxxT) January 7, 2021 @R3xxxT

There were legitimate tips, of course, like the ones pointing out an actual elected member of Virginia's House of Delegates was among the invaders:

Others highlighted Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase's admission that she was there with the rioters (even though she had already posted that her security team had whisked her away for "security reasons" while Trump was still speaking).

There were genuinely helpful suggestions, such as checking the DMV, since most of the protester's faces were all over the internet:

Or checking people's work lanyards, which one hapless raider decided to wear to the attempted coup (and got fired):

hahahaha he wore his work lanyard to a coup pic.twitter.com/R60GSNB6Ks — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 7, 2021 @Luiseach

There were, inevitably, a few acidic tweets featuring the video of police "letting the protesters in", and calling for them to be arrested too.

Some meanwhile questioned the effort the FBI were putting in, the same department which had literally managed to track down a BLM protester from an Etsy review:

Kathy Griffin was another who queried the balance of effort, pointing out the fact she was questioned just hours after posting her infamous decapitation picture:

With all due respect, you work for the Department of Justice. The DOJ contacted me within hours of posting an offensive photo of donald trump. Hours.

There is ample evidence all over the Internet clearly identifying thousands of these actual terrorists. https://t.co/66T9IzBdNq — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 7, 2021 @kathygriffin

Genuinely, best tip of all actually came from Patricia Arquette: