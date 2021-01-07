Rudy Giuliani Called Senator AFTER the Violence Begging to Stall the Count... But Accidentally Left Voicemail on Someone Else's Phone

Getty/YouTube

Another embarrassing slip for the once-revered NY Mayor, who appears determined to be the last man standing on the sinking Trump ship.

Rudy Giuliani made a desperate attempt to stall last night's electoral vote count — even after witnessing the fatal violence that besmirched the US Capitol.

And he did it on a wrong number.

The President's lawyer attempted to call Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville — a Trump loyalist — in a last ditch effort to delay the confirmation of Joe Biden for just one more day, so he could gather that damning evidence of election fraud we've all been waiting for.

The problem is, he called the wrong Senator... and his cringe-inducing voicemail was promptly passed on to The Dispatch.

In it, he asks Senator Tuberville — "I should say Coach Tuberville" — to object to every state's vote count during the Senate announcement to stall the process even further, presumably as the riot that left at least four dead was not quite disruptive enough.

Also in his message, left around 7PM, one hour before Congress reconvened on Wednesday night, he calls out Mitch McConnell by name for defying Trump and attempting to "rush" the count, which he describes as "kind of a kick in the head."

Incidentally, just moments before the attack on the Capitol, the former New York Mayor addressed that same crowd in front of the White House, whipping them into a frenzy as he declared "let's have trial by combat."

Addressing pro-Trump demonstrators prior to the attack on the capital building, Rudy Giuliani said “so let’s have trial by combat.” pic.twitter.com/9JC6fcrAgU https://t.co/HEsrC1MN5m — Sam Sokol (@SamuelSokol) January 7, 2021 @SamuelSokol

Listen to and read the full transcript of Giuliani's misplaced voicemail, per The Dispatch, below:

"Senator Tuberville? Or I should say Coach Tuberville. This is Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer. I'm calling you because I want to discuss with you how they're trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you. And I know they're reconvening at 8 tonight, but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow—ideally until the end of tomorrow.

I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head because it's one thing to oppose us, it's another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it. And he wants to try to get it down to only three states that we contest. But there are 10 states that we contest, not three. So if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state, I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote, particularly after what McConnell did today. It angered them, because they have written letters asking that you guys adjourn and send them back the questionable ones and they'll fix them up.

So, this phone number, I'm available on all night, and it would be an honor to talk to you. Thank you."