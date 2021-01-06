How President Trump's Celebrity Supporters Are Reacting to Violence at U.S. Capitol

Getty

Celebrities, they're just like us -- if we believe that antifa and deep state actors infiltrated peaceful protests and were responsible for all the violence at the Capitol in an effort to frame conservatives.

While Hollywood celebrities are notoriously mostly liberal and left-leaning in their politics -- and not shy about speaking publicly about it -- there are those who have stood strongly in support of Donald Trump throughout his presidency.

And since he lost his reelection bid, they have continued to stand by his side amid baseless claims of election fraud and vehement assertions that he actually won by a landslide, had "they" not stolen the election from him and his followers.

He continued that rhetoric on Wednesday, even as he was asking the protesters that stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was meeting to formally confirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory, with many arguing that he was inciting violence by doing so.

Trump found himself in a digital "time out" for his comments during the civil unrest, as both Twitter and Facebook put temporary bans on his account, forbidding him from tweeting, saying that he was potentially inciting violence amid a volatile situation.

As the protests did grow violent, with property damage recorded at the Capitol and one woman shot and killed by police (another three died from medical situations), Trump supporters quickly began to claim that they weren't the ones causing the violence.

His celebrity supporters are right in line with the rest of his MAGA base, sharing their evidence that antifa had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful protests.

Further, they assert that anyone who supported Black Lives Matter protests (which also became violent at times) should stand in support of this right to assemble and protest as well.

One thing remains consistent, though. Those who've stood by Trump to this point are definitely continuing to do so even after the violence that interrupted a part of the American electoral process, just as those against him remain vigilantly and angrily opposed. You can check out some of his supporter's comments below:

Patriots: Do your best to not become Antifa.. we are better than that.. we come in Peace 😘🙏🏼I love you and wish you safety and good will. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2021 @kirstiealley

I believe most protesters (98%) came in peace.. 2% can do so much damage ... be part of the 98%.. I know you will and are.. keep everyone safe.. go home and love your friends and families .. 😘😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2021 @kirstiealley

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last year is that saying anything to antifa or people who won’t speak out against antifa, is it did little good. I know I’ll have more success asking patriots to go home because they are in danger also. https://t.co/FSGwsZzGfo — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2021 @kirstiealley

If you didn’t condemn the BLM and antifa riots when they were happening, your opinion on this riot isn’t needed. Thank you — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 6, 2021 @ksorbs

ANTIFA led the charge into the capitol building dressed as Trump supporters. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 6, 2021 @ksorbs

To all the people who actually believe that it was Trump supporters who started the riot today:

Where was antifa and BLM to counter? They show up to every single event, so why not this one? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 7, 2021 @ksorbs

Trump supporters, DO NOT act like thug liberals. We are better than this! We respect law enforcement and we respect property. Do not become them. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 6, 2021 @TomiLahren

If you’re in DC today in support of @realDonaldTrump remember you are a representation and reflection of all those patriots who couldn’t be there, who couldn’t take off work on a Wednesday. Act accordingly. Leave thuggery and violence for liberals. You’re better than this. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 6, 2021 @TomiLahren

And unlike you liberals and Democrats, I will denounce rioting and denounce violence. Y’all passed off your bullsh*t as “justice” for 3 months plus. I’ll go ahead and be consistent. I don’t support thuggery from any side. I’m sure you’ve got some agitators mixed in out there, too — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 6, 2021 @TomiLahren

Funny to see liberals suddenly so against protesting. Weird. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 6, 2021 @TomiLahren

I am very disappointed in the acts of destruction/lawlessness at the Capitol today but for liberals to act like they are suddenly so appalled & disgusted by chaos & protest is the biggest load of BS. Y’all loved this kind of thing(and worse) all summer. Save your crocodile tears! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 7, 2021 @TomiLahren

These leftists clutching their pearls tonight is really something given the fact just a few months ago they were clutching TVs and Gucci belts as they bolted out of smashed store fronts. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 7, 2021 @TomiLahren

How much fraud, corruption, and acts of treason does it take to justify President @realDonaldTrump declaring Martial Law and rescuing our country? 🇺🇸 https://t.co/flTmkkNLSQ — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 7, 2021 @ScottBaio

Trump supporters peacefully objected to a fraudulent election and felt invited to be there just like the unhappy citizens protesting the rigged election in Belarus. Antifa caused violence pretending to be Trump supporters! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 7, 2021 @RandyRRQuaid

I think they were funded actors by the deep state & the MAGA crowd followed them to peacefully protest not knowing what was going to happen. A full blown bait and switch.



Remember Kamala said, “they’re not going to stop they are never going to stop”, as she laughed her ass off. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 6, 2021 @KristySwansonXO

The DC Mayor is calling for law and order. Where was she at when BLM and Antifa was destroying DC over the summer? — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 6, 2021 @DiamondandSilk

Really wished the FBI was deployed this summer when Antifa and BLM looted, burned down businesses and used violence against the American public. Maybe they should be deployed to Portland to stop that foolishness there as well! https://t.co/d1k1LQWekU — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 7, 2021 @DiamondandSilk